In Kharkiv region, a minibus collided with a truck, injuring five people

In the Kharkiv region, a minibus and a truck collided, resulting in five people being injured, UNN reports, citing the Kharkiv region police.

Details

The accident occurred today at about 08:30 on the "Kyiv–Kharkiv–Dovzhanskyi" highway near the village of Pokotylivka in Kharkiv district.

According to preliminary information, a RENAULT minibus was traveling from the settlement of Vysokyi toward Kharkiv’s Kholodnohirskyi district. While driving, it collided with a GAZ 3302-415 vehicle that was traveling ahead of it. There were eight passengers in the minibus. As a result of the collision, five people—women aged 34, 39, 39, and 52, and a 54-year-old man—sustained injuries of varying degrees of severity. The injured were taken to a hospital in Kharkiv.

Information about the incident has been entered into the Unified Register of Pretrial Investigations under Part 1 of Article 286 (violation of road traffic safety rules or vehicle operation rules by persons driving vehicles) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The police are establishing all the circumstances and causes of the road traffic accident.

A traffic accident involving an ambulance occurred in Rivne; three medical workers were injured