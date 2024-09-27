ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 104152 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 168068 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 138415 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 143468 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139174 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 182670 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112083 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 173173 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104753 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

In Kharkiv, a UAV hit a private house, there were strikes on the outskirts: no casualties

In Kharkiv, a UAV hit a private house, there were strikes on the outskirts: no casualties

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18602 views

A hit was recorded on the outskirts of Kharkiv, a fire broke out. An unidentified aerial vehicle hit a private house in the Kyiv district, there is no information on casualties.

In Kharkiv, after an attack by enemy aircraft, a private house in the Kyiv district was hit , as well as on the outskirts of the city, said the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleg Sinegubov. Mayor Ihor Terekhov said that a fire broke out at the site of the strike, UNN reports

“A SAM hit a private house in the Kyiv district. There are no casualties at the moment,” said Sinegubov.

A hit was recorded on the outskirts of Kharkiv. Specialized services have arrived at the scene. Information about the victims is being clarified

- Sinegubov wrote. 

“A fire broke out at the site of the enemy strike. There is no information on casualties at the moment,” Terekhov added. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
ihor-terekhovIhor Terekhov
kharkivKharkiv

