In Kharkiv, a UAV hit a private house, there were strikes on the outskirts: no casualties

In Kharkiv, after an attack by enemy aircraft, a private house in the Kyiv district was hit , as well as on the outskirts of the city, said the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleg Sinegubov. Mayor Ihor Terekhov said that a fire broke out at the site of the strike, UNN reports.

“A SAM hit a private house in the Kyiv district. There are no casualties at the moment,” said Sinegubov.

A hit was recorded on the outskirts of Kharkiv. Specialized services have arrived at the scene. Information about the victims is being clarified - Sinegubov wrote.

“A fire broke out at the site of the enemy strike. There is no information on casualties at the moment,” Terekhov added.