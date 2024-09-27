In Kharkiv, a UAV hit a private house, there were strikes on the outskirts: no casualties
Kyiv • UNN
A hit was recorded on the outskirts of Kharkiv, a fire broke out. An unidentified aerial vehicle hit a private house in the Kyiv district, there is no information on casualties.
In Kharkiv, after an attack by enemy aircraft, a private house in the Kyiv district was hit , as well as on the outskirts of the city, said the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleg Sinegubov. Mayor Ihor Terekhov said that a fire broke out at the site of the strike, UNN reports.
“A SAM hit a private house in the Kyiv district. There are no casualties at the moment,” said Sinegubov.
A hit was recorded on the outskirts of Kharkiv. Specialized services have arrived at the scene. Information about the victims is being clarified
“A fire broke out at the site of the enemy strike. There is no information on casualties at the moment,” Terekhov added.