In Kharkiv, a man tried to escape from the draft center and used pepper spray: details of the incident

Zelenskyy Holds Phone Call with Trump
07:03 PM • 10887 views

Zelenskyy Holds Phone Call with Trump

05:55 PM • 24756 views

The First American Pontiff: What is Known About Pope Leo XIV

Exclusive
May 8, 01:38 PM • 72776 views

Approximately 280 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been recorded

May 8, 01:00 PM • 126730 views

UN: April was the month with the highest number of civilian casualties in Ukraine since September 2024

Exclusive
May 8, 12:19 PM • 99251 views

"Such recommendations have not been received": the Ministry of Education and Science commented on information about the transition of some Ukrainian universities to distance learning

May 8, 12:11 PM • 104351 views

The head of the SBU, Vasyl Malyuk, received the title of Hero of Ukraine

May 8, 11:49 AM • 158811 views

A bargain or a trap? Pitfalls of the "gray" market of technology in Ukraine

May 8, 11:18 AM • 107805 views

The Verkhovna Rada ratified the agreement between Ukraine and the United States on critical minerals.

May 8, 10:52 AM • 123066 views

From 3 hours to almost 3 years: unusual stories of Vatican conclaves

Exclusive
May 8, 08:51 AM • 43144 views

Ukrainian companies can produce up to 10 million UAVs per year: conditions named

Popular news

G7 ambassadors supported the draft law on ARMA reform, but Duma ignores international signals and promotes an alternative

May 8, 12:41 PM • 104801 views

A man shot people near Kyiv: there are dead, a special operation is underway to detain the shooter

May 8, 01:30 PM • 27627 views

5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

May 8, 01:49 PM • 84791 views

In Sumy region, a woman was detained while trying to sell a baby for $30,000

03:11 PM • 13430 views

A new Pope has been elected at the Vatican: white smoke over the Sistine Chapel

04:12 PM • 61925 views
Publications

5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

May 8, 01:49 PM • 85203 views

G7 ambassadors supported the draft law on ARMA reform, but Duma ignores international signals and promotes an alternative

May 8, 12:41 PM • 105216 views

A bargain or a trap? Pitfalls of the "gray" market of technology in Ukraine

May 8, 11:49 AM • 158820 views

From 3 hours to almost 3 years: unusual stories of Vatican conclaves

May 8, 10:52 AM • 123068 views

Transfer of property complexes of the State Property Fund: promises of billions, reality - debts and liquidations

May 8, 07:43 AM • 205405 views
In Kharkiv, a man tried to escape from the draft center and used pepper spray: details of the incident

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4722 views

In Kharkiv, a man refused to show documents to the draft center and the police, and attacked the military with a spray can. An official investigation into the incident has been launched.

In Kharkiv, a man tried to escape from the draft center and used pepper spray: details of the incident

In Kharkiv, a man tried to escape during a document check by the police and the TCC - he used pepper spray and attacked servicemen. This was reported by the Kharkiv region police in Telegram, writes UNN.

During a patrol in Kharkiv on May 8, a joint police and TCC squad stopped a man to check his documents. The latter refused to provide them and behaved defiantly, after which he tried to escape during the identification of the person 

- the report says.

It is noted that law enforcement officers acted within the law, because the requirement to present documents is legitimate. The attempted detention was a response to the violation. 

Information about the incident has been entered into the Unified Register. In order to ensure objectivity, the police leadership initiated an internal investigation.

The police stressed that they remain committed to the principles of legality, transparency and accountability to citizens.

The former head of the Kharkiv Regional Recruitment Center may have his elite cars worth UAH 4.8 million confiscated. 08.05.25, 16:58 • 10149 views

Let's add

As reported by the Kharkiv Regional TCC, a video is circulating on social networks showing a part of the conflict situation between servicemen of the territorial recruitment center and social support and a citizen.

The incident occurred during joint notification measures carried out by TCC and SP servicemen together with representatives of the National Police. The servicemen offered the citizen to provide military registration documents for inspection, but received a rude refusal in response, in addition, the man used pepper spray and attacked the servicemen. One of the servicemen suffered facial injuries 

- the statement reads.

A service check has been appointed into this incident.

The TCC also reminded that, according to the requirements of the law, men aged 18 to 60 are required to always have with them a military registration document (military registration document in electronic form) together with an identity document and present them upon request to authorized persons, including representatives of notification groups.  

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

Crimes and emergencies
Kharkiv
