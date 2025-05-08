In Kharkiv, a man tried to escape from the draft center and used pepper spray: details of the incident

In Kharkiv, a man tried to escape during a document check by the police and the TCC - he used pepper spray and attacked servicemen. This was reported by the Kharkiv region police in Telegram, writes UNN.

During a patrol in Kharkiv on May 8, a joint police and TCC squad stopped a man to check his documents. The latter refused to provide them and behaved defiantly, after which he tried to escape during the identification of the person - the report says.

It is noted that law enforcement officers acted within the law, because the requirement to present documents is legitimate. The attempted detention was a response to the violation.

Information about the incident has been entered into the Unified Register. In order to ensure objectivity, the police leadership initiated an internal investigation.

The police stressed that they remain committed to the principles of legality, transparency and accountability to citizens.

As reported by the Kharkiv Regional TCC, a video is circulating on social networks showing a part of the conflict situation between servicemen of the territorial recruitment center and social support and a citizen.

The incident occurred during joint notification measures carried out by TCC and SP servicemen together with representatives of the National Police. The servicemen offered the citizen to provide military registration documents for inspection, but received a rude refusal in response, in addition, the man used pepper spray and attacked the servicemen. One of the servicemen suffered facial injuries - the statement reads.

A service check has been appointed into this incident.

The TCC also reminded that, according to the requirements of the law, men aged 18 to 60 are required to always have with them a military registration document (military registration document in electronic form) together with an identity document and present them upon request to authorized persons, including representatives of notification groups.