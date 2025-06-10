$41.490.09
In Kharkiv, a girl was detained for hitting a police officer on the head with a glass

Kyiv • UNN

 • 724 views

In Kharkiv, a 19-year-old girl hit a police officer on the head with a glass when they arrived at a call about loud behavior. She faces up to 5 years in prison.

In Kharkiv, a girl was detained for hitting a police officer on the head with a glass

Law enforcement officers in Kharkiv detained a woman on suspicion of inflicting bodily harm on a police officer. This was reported by UNN with reference to the GUNP of Ukraine in the Kharkiv region.

Details

The incident occurred on June 8 in an apartment on 92-Brigade Street. There, a 19-year-old girl and her 23-year-old boyfriend were behaving loudly. A neighbor called the police and complained that they were not allowed to rest.

When the police arrived, they found two young people intoxicated and behaving defiantly. The girl hit one of the police officers on the head with a glass.

The victim was taken to the hospital, and the offender was detained. She was declared a suspect in the commission of a crime under Part 2 of Article 345 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (threat or violence against an employee of a law enforcement agency). The sanction of the article provides for restriction of liberty for a term of up to five years or imprisonment for the same term.

Currently, the court has chosen a preventive measure for the suspect in the form of detention with the right to bail.

Let us remind you

A resident of the village of Slobidka, Kyiv region, threw a bottle with a flammable substance into the yard of a fellow villager for revenge. The perpetrator faces up to 10 years in prison.

