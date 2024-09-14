In Kharkiv, a cafe owner stabbed a visitor in the stomach
A 51-year-old cafe owner in Kharkiv is suspected of inflicting grievous bodily harm on a customer. During the quarrel, the woman stabbed the man in the stomach with a knife, and the court imposed a measure of restraint in the form of nightly house arrest.
In Kharkiv, a cafe owner is suspected of assaulting a visitor.
Details
Investigators in Kharkiv region have served a notice of suspicion to a 51-year-old cafe owner who is accused of inflicting grievous bodily harm on a visitor to the establishment.
According to police, the incident occurred in a local cafe. During a quarrel with a visitor, the woman was unable to contain her aggression and stabbed him in the stomach. As a result, the victim sustained serious injuries.
The investigative team took the necessary measures to clarify the circumstances of the incident. After collecting evidence, the cafe owner was served a notice of suspicion of committing a crime.
The court imposed on her a measure of restraint in the form of nightly house arrest.
