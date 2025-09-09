In Kathmandu, police opened fire on protesters: the death toll rose to 22

$41.250.03
In Russia, a main oil pipeline and a regional gas pipeline were disabled as a result of explosions.Photo
Exclusive
07:10 AM • 40048 views
Unbreakable business. "Heel" importer resumes operations after direct hit by Russian dronePhoto
Exclusive
07:01 AM • 36704 views
Should you buy an apartment in autumn: expert spoke about prices and risks in the real estate marketPhoto
06:31 AM • 23812 views
The Cabinet of Ministers updated the rules for reservation and mobilization: focus on defense enterprises and clarification of procedures
September 8, 09:35 PM • 22235 views
US ends cooperation with Europe on countering disinformation from Russia, China, and Iran
September 8, 05:31 PM • 24373 views
Enemy attacked Cabinet of Ministers building with Iskander missile - Yermak
September 8, 04:59 PM • 36918 views
Yermak discussed security guarantees and strengthening sanctions against Russia with Rubio
September 8, 03:42 PM • 50288 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play second qualifying match against AzerbaijanPhotoVideo
September 8, 12:50 PM • 28653 views
NATO Secretary General to travel to London for Ramstein-format meeting on September 9
September 8, 12:30 PM • 49744 views
A military unit that committed war crimes in Bucha was attacked in Russia: there are dead and woundedPhoto
Popular news
In Bila Tserkva, a guy beat two people: police detained the assailantPhotoSeptember 9, 01:19 AM • 24575 views
Paid a million dollars: Rapper Diddy was the mastermind behind Tupac Shakur's murderSeptember 9, 01:55 AM • 26236 views
In the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia, occupiers threaten with criminal charges for Ukrainian TV antennas - CNSSeptember 9, 02:16 AM • 22899 views
Apple prepares to unveil iPhone 17: how and when to watch the presentation07:22 AM • 22221 views
Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finalePhoto07:45 AM • 15522 views
Publications
Apple prepares to unveil iPhone 17: how and when to watch the presentation07:22 AM • 22424 views
Unbreakable business. "Heel" importer resumes operations after direct hit by Russian dronePhoto
Exclusive
07:10 AM • 40043 views
Should you buy an apartment in autumn: expert spoke about prices and risks in the real estate marketPhoto
Exclusive
07:01 AM • 36701 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play second qualifying match against AzerbaijanPhotoVideoSeptember 8, 03:42 PM • 50287 views
AN-32P Firekiller: Ukrainian aircraft extinguishes large-scale fires abroadSeptember 8, 01:06 PM • 42143 views
UNN Lite
Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finalePhoto07:45 AM • 15670 views
Apple to unveil iPhone 17 at "Awe Dropping": Should we expect "revolutionary" changes?September 8, 03:39 PM • 25758 views
The film "Nuremberg" with Russell Crowe and Leo Woodall is nominated for an Oscar and has already surprised criticsPhotoSeptember 8, 03:06 PM • 24972 views
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the VictorsSeptember 8, 06:53 AM • 93840 views
Jessie J returned to the stage after cancer surgery: she performed with her two-year-old sonPhotoSeptember 7, 08:47 AM • 51264 views
In Kathmandu, police opened fire on protesters: the death toll rose to 22

Kyiv • UNN

 • 364 views

In the capital of Nepal, police opened fire on demonstrators, resulting in the death of two young people. The total number of victims of the protests rose to 22, and the number of injured exceeded 500 people.

In Kathmandu, police opened fire on protesters: the death toll rose to 22

In the capital of Nepal, police opened fire on demonstrators, killing two young people. The total number of victims of protests in Nepal has risen to 22. According to media reports, the number of injured exceeded 500. This is reported by UNN with reference to India Today.

Details

Two young protesters died as a result of police shelling in Kalimati. Thus, the death toll in the protests in Nepal has risen to 22.

- the publication writes.

The incident occurred after demonstrators allegedly set fire to a law enforcement area and attacked officers, forcing law enforcement to return fire.

Media report that the number of injured in Kathmandu exceeded 500 people.

Recall

Nepal's Prime Minister Sharma Oli resigned after the escalation of protests that arose after the government's ban on the use of social networks. Protesters called for Kathmandu Mayor Balendra Shah to be appointed to this position and took to the streets.

Also, amid the unrest in Nepal, the main airport was closed, leading to the cancellation of flights to and from India. At the same time, approximately ten helicopters flew from the ministerial residence to Tribhuvan International Airport, evacuating VIPs.

Alona Utkina

SocietyNews of the WorldEvents
Nepal
India