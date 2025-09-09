In Kathmandu, police opened fire on protesters: the death toll rose to 22

In the capital of Nepal, police opened fire on demonstrators, killing two young people. The total number of victims of protests in Nepal has risen to 22. According to media reports, the number of injured exceeded 500. This is reported by UNN with reference to India Today.

Details

Two young protesters died as a result of police shelling in Kalimati. Thus, the death toll in the protests in Nepal has risen to 22. - the publication writes.

The incident occurred after demonstrators allegedly set fire to a law enforcement area and attacked officers, forcing law enforcement to return fire.

Media report that the number of injured in Kathmandu exceeded 500 people.

Recall

Nepal's Prime Minister Sharma Oli resigned after the escalation of protests that arose after the government's ban on the use of social networks. Protesters called for Kathmandu Mayor Balendra Shah to be appointed to this position and took to the streets.

Also, amid the unrest in Nepal, the main airport was closed, leading to the cancellation of flights to and from India. At the same time, approximately ten helicopters flew from the ministerial residence to Tribhuvan International Airport, evacuating VIPs.