In July, Russia's oil and gas revenues will fall by more than a third - Reuters

In July, Russia's oil and gas revenues may fall by about 37% compared to July 2024. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The publication notes that Russia's energy revenues in July could amount to about 680 billion rubles ($8.66 billion) due to falling oil prices.

The decline in revenues remains sensitive for the Russian budget, especially against the backdrop of a sharp increase in defense and internal security spending after the start of the full-scale war against Ukraine.

Reuters emphasizes that the average price of Russian oil in ruble equivalent remains below the target level set in the federal budget for 2025.

In addition, for the period from January to July, Russia's total oil and gas revenues may decrease by 20% compared to the same period in 2024 and amount to about 5.4 trillion rubles (about $68.95 billion).

