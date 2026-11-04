In Japan, a thief returned a stolen watch worth €257,000 and included an apology note

Illustrative photo

In Tokyo, an unidentified man stole a Swiss Audemars Piguet watch worth approximately €257,000 from a store, but returned it by courier several days later. The package contained a handwritten note of apology. The Japan Times and Bild report this, according to UNN.

Details

The theft occurred on the evening of October 29 at the Nakano Broadway shopping center in Tokyo's Nakano district. A man dressed entirely in black entered the watch store posing as a customer and asked to see an expensive model. He put the watch on his left wrist, then ran out of the store and fled.

However, on the morning of November 1, store employees received a package containing the stolen watch. A serial number check confirmed that it was the same item. There was also a note inside that read, "I am very sorry." Police continue to search for the suspect: the sender details listed on the package turned out to be fictitious.

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