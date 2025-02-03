In January, 9 oil facilities were hit in Russia - StratCom
Kyiv • UNN
StratCom of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports the destruction of nine oil facilities in Russia in January. Among the targets hit were oil depots in Engels, Volgograd, Bryansk and other strategic facilities.
Without oil and oil money, it is harder for the enemy to maintain its army
January 8 - Oil depot in Engels;
January 16, 21 - Liska oil depot;
January 18 - oil depot in Lyudinovo;
January 18 - 8 March oil depot;
January 21 - Smolensk Aircraft Plant;
January 24 - Silicon El plant;
Ryazan Oil Refining Company in Bryansk on January 24 and 26;
January 29 - refinery in Kustovo;
January 31 - oil depot in Volgograd;
Recall
A fire broke out at the Volgograd refinery as a result of the fall of drone debrisand one worker was injured. Overnight, the Russian military announced the destruction of 49 drones in different regions of Russia.