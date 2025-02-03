In January alone, nine oil facilities were hit in Russia. This was reported by the StratCom of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN and UNN.

Details [1

Without oil and oil money, it is harder for the enemy to maintain its army - , the statement said.

January 8 - Oil depot in Engels;

January 16, 21 - Liska oil depot;

January 18 - oil depot in Lyudinovo;

January 18 - 8 March oil depot;

January 21 - Smolensk Aircraft Plant;

January 24 - Silicon El plant;

Ryazan Oil Refining Company in Bryansk on January 24 and 26;

January 29 - refinery in Kustovo;

January 31 - oil depot in Volgograd;

Recall

A fire broke out at the Volgograd refinery as a result of the fall of drone debrisand one worker was injured. Overnight, the Russian military announced the destruction of 49 drones in different regions of Russia.