In Ivano-Frankivsk, a man doused himself with gasoline and set himself on fire.

In Ivano-Frankivsk, a man poured gasoline on himself on the street and then set himself on fire, UNN reports, citing local Telegram channels.

Details

The incident occurred near the Passage. As you know, the man has already been extinguished and medics have arrived at the scene.

"A man caught fire near the Passage... He has already been extinguished. Medics arrived at the scene," the message reads.

Let's add

Eyewitnesses report that the man deliberately poured gasoline on himself from head to toe.

The man stood calmly, as if he had decided everything a long time ago. He took a bottle of gasoline and deliberately poured it on himself from head to toe, without even blinking an eye. Then he took out a cigarette, clamped it in his lips, lit a match — and without any doubt brought the fire to his face. He did it consciously. Not through carelessness. It was an intention - the Telegram channel "Honest from Ivano-Frankivsk" quotes the words of an eyewitness.

Law enforcement officers have not yet commented on the incident.