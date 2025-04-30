In Ivano-Frankivsk, a man doused himself with gasoline and set himself on fire.

$41.560.18
47.280.11
ukenru
It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers
03:17 PM • 34525 views

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers

April 30, 01:34 PM • 86795 views

Ukraine and the USA will sign an agreement on minerals in the coming days - Shmyhal

Exclusive
April 30, 09:29 AM • 116029 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

April 30, 08:44 AM • 144714 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Exclusive
April 30, 08:43 AM • 236745 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management

Exclusive
April 30, 06:47 AM • 112556 views

From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel

Exclusive
April 29, 03:28 PM • 244423 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade

Exclusive
April 29, 03:14 PM • 171972 views

“Return to Stalinism”: lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

April 29, 03:11 PM • 118935 views

Held in a camp for six years: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine evacuated a Ukrainian woman and her two children from Syria

April 29, 01:48 PM • 149417 views

TCR servicemen without combat experience will be sent to fighting units - General Staff

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+12°
0.7m/s
47%
752 mm
Popular news

Hetmantsev's bill on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund was subjected to devastating criticism by the Verkhovna Rada's scientific and expert department

April 30, 10:55 AM • 140127 views

Sarah Gellar showed off a great wardrobe like Carrie Bradshaw from "Sex and the City"

April 30, 12:27 PM • 30126 views

Katy Perry felt "beaten" by society's rejection of her space travel

April 30, 12:48 PM • 36914 views

Bread, oil, cherries: what do your menu and agricultural science of Ukraine have in common?

April 30, 01:19 PM • 104511 views

Duma calls the reform a “threat,” while experts call it a necessity: what is happening with the changes in ARMA

03:42 PM • 56810 views
Publications

Duma calls the reform a “threat,” while experts call it a necessity: what is happening with the changes in ARMA

03:42 PM • 56854 views

Bread, oil, cherries: what do your menu and agricultural science of Ukraine have in common?

April 30, 01:19 PM • 104557 views

Hetmantsev's bill on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund was subjected to devastating criticism by the Verkhovna Rada's scientific and expert department

April 30, 10:55 AM • 140176 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management
Exclusive

April 30, 08:43 AM • 236745 views

Cheese Symphony: 5 Appetizing Lunches That Are Easy to Make at Home

April 30, 05:55 AM • 181206 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Denis Shmyhal

Petr Pavel

Petr Fiala

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Germany

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

50-year-old Leonardo Di Caprio Stuns Fans with Sudden Weight Loss: Photo

April 30, 01:52 PM • 26770 views

Katy Perry felt "beaten" by society's rejection of her space travel

April 30, 12:48 PM • 36950 views

Sarah Gellar showed off a great wardrobe like Carrie Bradshaw from "Sex and the City"

April 30, 12:27 PM • 30162 views

Planned series "Einstein" has been postponed for a year

April 30, 09:14 AM • 82596 views

Horror films - main box office hits of 2024: Deadline rating

April 30, 08:15 AM • 131286 views
Actual

ChatGPT

Instagram

Shahed-136

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

M1 Abrams

In Ivano-Frankivsk, a man doused himself with gasoline and set himself on fire.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 394 views

In Ivano-Frankivsk, near the Passage, a man doused himself in gasoline and set himself on fire. Eyewitnesses say that he did it deliberately, calmly, and without any hesitation.

In Ivano-Frankivsk, a man doused himself with gasoline and set himself on fire.

In Ivano-Frankivsk, a man poured gasoline on himself on the street and then set himself on fire, UNN reports, citing local Telegram channels.

Details

The incident occurred near the Passage. As you know, the man has already been extinguished and medics have arrived at the scene.

"A man caught fire near the Passage... He has already been extinguished. Medics arrived at the scene," the message reads.

Let's add

Eyewitnesses report that the man deliberately poured gasoline on himself from head to toe.

The man stood calmly, as if he had decided everything a long time ago. He took a bottle of gasoline and deliberately poured it on himself from head to toe, without even blinking an eye. Then he took out a cigarette, clamped it in his lips, lit a match — and without any doubt brought the fire to his face. He did it consciously. Not through carelessness. It was an intention 

- the Telegram channel "Honest from Ivano-Frankivsk" quotes the words of an eyewitness.

Law enforcement officers have not yet commented on the incident.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Ivano-Frankivsk
Brent
$61.03
Bitcoin
$94,163.30
S&P 500
$5,513.39
Tesla
$278.63
Газ TTF
$32.32
Золото
$3,306.69
Ethereum
$1,787.08