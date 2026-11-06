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In Germany, raw pork has become the main source of mass food poisoning outbreaks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1190 views

From 2015 to 2024, Mett surpassed unpasteurized milk among the sources of outbreaks. In 2024, 191 people fell ill with salmonellosis.

In Germany, raw pork has become the main source of mass food poisoning outbreaks

Raw pork, known in Germany as Mett, has overtaken unpasteurized milk among the most frequently identified sources of foodborne illness outbreaks. This is the conclusion reached by the Federal Office of Consumer Protection and Food Safety (BVL) after analyzing statistics for 2015–2024. Mett is traditionally eaten raw, with onions and spices added, and spread on bread. Bild reports, writes UNN.

Details

In 2024, the largest foodborne illness outbreak in Germany was linked to the consumption of seasoned ground pork. A total of 191 people contracted salmonellosis, 64 of whom required hospitalization, and three died.

Overall, over the ten-year period, the authorities registered 3,021 foodborne illness outbreaks, approximately 19,800 people falling ill, and 59 deaths. However, they managed to identify a specific contaminated product in only 297 cases.

The diseases were most often caused by the bacteria Campylobacter and Salmonella. At the same time, the number of outbreaks linked to unpasteurized milk has declined significantly thanks to tighter sanitary controls.

According to BVL head Gabi-Flör Böll, most outbreaks for which the place of infection could be identified occurred in private homes.

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Olga Rozgon

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