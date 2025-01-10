In Georgia, dozens of civil servants dismissed for political reasons are preparing a class action lawsuit

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 13772 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 138449 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 122514 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 130547 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 131165 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 165932 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 109798 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 160023 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104325 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113900 views

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 72554 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 124337 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 122795 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 67234 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 81662 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 138449 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 165932 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 160023 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 187993 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 177343 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 122795 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 124337 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 141003 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 132794 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 150186 views
In Georgia, dozens of civil servants dismissed for political reasons are preparing a class action lawsuit

In Georgia, dozens of civil servants dismissed for political reasons are preparing a class action lawsuit

 • 29134 views

More than 50 Georgian civil servants are preparing a class action lawsuit over their dismissal for criticizing the country's rejection of EU membership. The dismissals took place without justification following amendments to the Law on Civil Service.

More than 50 Georgian citizens who were dismissed from the civil service for political reasons are planning to file a class action lawsuit. This is reported by the International Society for Fair Elections and Democracy (ISFED), UNN reports with reference to Novosti Georgia.

Layoffs in various government agencies began in late 2024. Dozens of citizens who publicly condemned the Georgian government's decision to abandon negotiations on the country's accession to the European Union lost their jobs. Speaking in collective statements or privately, civil servants said that the government's actions contradicted the Constitution. Relatives of opposition politicians were among those fired.

"The dismissals of these individuals clearly bear signs of persecution and discrimination for political reasons," the NGOs note.

Add

The ISFED notes that the dismissals took place "without any justification or transparent procedures". Reorganization or the expiration of the contract were cited as reasons. The process was greatly simplified by the amendments to the Law on Civil Service, which the Georgian Dream adopted on an expedited basis on December 13, 2024.

ISFED, together with the Independent Trade Union of Civil Servants, provides free legal aid to those who have been laid off. Citizens who find themselves in a similar situation can also rely on NGO lawyers." 

Georgia expels foreigners who participated in protests against freezing of EU accession04.01.25, 13:15 • 27761 view

Antonina Tumanova

european-unionEuropean Union
hruziia-krainaGeorgia

