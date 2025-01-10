In Georgia, dozens of civil servants dismissed for political reasons are preparing a class action lawsuit

More than 50 Georgian citizens who were dismissed from the civil service for political reasons are planning to file a class action lawsuit. This is reported by the International Society for Fair Elections and Democracy (ISFED), UNN reports with reference to Novosti Georgia.

Layoffs in various government agencies began in late 2024. Dozens of citizens who publicly condemned the Georgian government's decision to abandon negotiations on the country's accession to the European Union lost their jobs. Speaking in collective statements or privately, civil servants said that the government's actions contradicted the Constitution. Relatives of opposition politicians were among those fired.

"The dismissals of these individuals clearly bear signs of persecution and discrimination for political reasons," the NGOs note.

The ISFED notes that the dismissals took place "without any justification or transparent procedures". Reorganization or the expiration of the contract were cited as reasons. The process was greatly simplified by the amendments to the Law on Civil Service, which the Georgian Dream adopted on an expedited basis on December 13, 2024.

ISFED, together with the Independent Trade Union of Civil Servants, provides free legal aid to those who have been laid off. Citizens who find themselves in a similar situation can also rely on NGO lawyers."

