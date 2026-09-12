In France, a train derailed; 44 people were injured, and an 18-year-old girl is in critical condition

In the French department of Seine-Maritime, a passenger train partially derailed, injuring 44 people. An 18-year-old girl is in critical condition, BFM Normandie reports, writes UNN.

Details

The accident occurred on the evening of September 11 near the towns of Cléon and Tourville-la-Rivière. The train was traveling between Rouen and Caen.

According to a BFMTV source in the police, the train collided with an unidentified object. One carriage overturned, while four others derailed. At the same time, the prefecture emphasizes that the exact cause of the accident has not yet been established.

More than 100 rescuers were sent to the scene

About 130 firefighters, 80 pieces of equipment, and four medical teams were involved in dealing with the aftermath. The injured 18-year-old girl was taken to a hospital in Rouen; according to preliminary information, the other injured people suffered minor injuries.

In Poland, a train collided with a concrete mixer truck and derailed; there is one fatality and injured people