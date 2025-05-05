In Donetsk region, Russian troops attacked Kramatorsk and the region at night, there is damage in the industrial zone

In the Donetsk region, Russian troops attacked Kramatorsk and two settlements of the Kramatorsk district at night, and 10 people were injured in the region due to enemy shelling during the day, the GUNP in the region reported on Monday, UNN writes.

Today, after midnight, the Russian Armed Forces attacked Kramatorsk, Dobropillia and Bezzabotivka in the Kramatorsk district. There is damage in the industrial zone - reported in the police.

Details

As noted by the head of the Kramatorsk City Military Administration, Oleksandr Honcharenko, Kramatorsk was subjected to 3 enemy attacks at 03:50 - UAVs struck the industrial zone. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties.

The SES also stated that at night the enemy attacked a drone enterprise in one of the villages of the Oleksandrivska community. As a result of the impact, the roof of the warehouse building caught fire.



"Rescuers of Donetsk region extinguished a large-scale fire of 1100 square meters for more than 5 hours, which occurred as a result of Russian shelling. Fortunately, there were no casualties," the SES said.

Addition

According to the police, Russia launched 3,129 attacks on the front line and the residential sector during the day. 15 settlements were affected by enemy fire, including the cities of Bilozerske, Druzhkivka, Kostiantynivka, Lyman, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Rodynske, Sloviansk. 65 civilian objects were damaged, including 41 residential buildings:

in Druzhkivka, the Russians hit with 5 bombs and 2 drones - 3 civilians were injured, 2 apartment buildings and 4 private houses, an enterprise, a car, and critical infrastructure were damaged;

two injured - in Zarichne, 2 private houses and a garage were damaged;

five people were injured as a result of shelling of Pokrovsk, an apartment building and three private houses were damaged;

The enemy shelled Myrnohrad with artillery, damaging 4 apartment buildings. In Bilozersky, Russian drones damaged the enterprise. There is destruction in the industrial zone in Dobropillia;

in Sloviansk, drones hit an enterprise and 2 civilian cars. Lyman was shelled by the occupiers from the MLRS, damaging 2 agricultural enterprises. In Andriivka, a private house, a communal enterprise and an agricultural facility were damaged;

In Kostiantynivka, 5 private houses were destroyed, in Ivanopillia - 8 houses, in Virolyubivka - 6. As a result of enemy drones hitting Zorya, 4 households and an administrative building were damaged, in Sofiivka of the Druzhkivka community - a private house.

In addition, according to the police, information was established about two people killed in Myrnohrad, who died as a result of the shelling on May 3.