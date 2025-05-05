In Donetsk region, Russian troops attacked Kramatorsk and the region at night, there is damage in the industrial zone

$41.710.11
Kursk operation achieved most of its goals - Syrskyi
08:41 AM • 18728 views

Kursk operation achieved most of its goals - Syrskyi

Exclusive
06:29 AM • 46672 views

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea

Exclusive
06:08 AM • 59066 views

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11

May 3, 09:33 AM • 118640 views

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

Exclusive
May 3, 06:30 AM • 160430 views

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

May 3, 06:01 AM • 182318 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 2, 06:22 PM • 105030 views

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

May 2, 06:05 PM • 99367 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

May 2, 05:00 PM • 101046 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
May 2, 11:48 AM • 67266 views

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

Publications
Exclusives
Popular news

In Russia, they complain about a UAV attack on Moscow, Domodedovo airport is closed

May 5, 01:07 AM • 35283 views

Presidential elections in Romania: who is advancing to the second round

May 5, 01:25 AM • 25554 views

Oil prices collapsed amid OPEC+'s acceleration in production increase

05:19 AM • 29303 views

Israel has approved the intensification of hostilities against Hamas and the mobilization of reservists - AP

07:29 AM • 24810 views

"Thunderbolts" from Marvel started the summer rental season with $162 million in worldwide collections

07:50 AM • 12811 views
Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea
Exclusive

06:29 AM • 46672 views

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11
Exclusive

06:08 AM • 59066 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 3, 06:01 AM • 182318 views

May 3 - International Confectioner's Day: the most delicious records of Ukraine and the world

May 3, 04:30 AM • 85420 views

There are statements, but there is no trust. Why business does not participate in ARMA tenders, despite Duma's memorandums

May 2, 02:35 PM • 112893 views
Denis Shmyhal

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Donald Trump

Mikhail Fedorov

Pope Francis

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

France

United Kingdom

Sean Penn: Trump, like a "jealous killer", could destroy the world because of his own ambitions

08:45 AM • 7678 views

Lady Gaga addressed fans after an attempted terrorist attack at the singer's largest concert in Rio de Janeiro

08:03 AM • 10334 views

"Thunderbolts" from Marvel started the summer rental season with $162 million in worldwide collections

07:50 AM • 13332 views

Two million people attended Lady Gaga's free concert in Brazil

May 4, 04:24 PM • 20787 views

Star Wars Day: Facts About the Film Saga That Will Surprise You

May 4, 04:30 AM • 38590 views
Starlink

Shahed-136

Telegram

9K720 Iskander

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

In Donetsk region, Russian troops attacked Kramatorsk and the region at night, there is damage in the industrial zone

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3624 views

At night, the Russians attacked Kramatorsk and settlements of Kramatorsk district. Over the day, 10 people were injured in the region due to shelling, there is destruction.

In Donetsk region, Russian troops attacked Kramatorsk and the region at night, there is damage in the industrial zone

In the Donetsk region, Russian troops attacked Kramatorsk and two settlements of the Kramatorsk district at night, and 10 people were injured in the region due to enemy shelling during the day, the GUNP in the region reported on Monday, UNN writes.

Today, after midnight, the Russian Armed Forces attacked Kramatorsk, Dobropillia and Bezzabotivka in the Kramatorsk district. There is damage in the industrial zone

- reported in the police.

Details

As noted by the head of the Kramatorsk City Military Administration, Oleksandr Honcharenko, Kramatorsk was subjected to 3 enemy attacks at 03:50 - UAVs struck the industrial zone. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties.

The SES also stated that at night the enemy attacked a drone enterprise in one of the villages of the Oleksandrivska community. As a result of the impact, the roof of the warehouse building caught fire.

"Rescuers of Donetsk region extinguished a large-scale fire of 1100 square meters for more than 5 hours, which occurred as a result of Russian shelling. Fortunately, there were no casualties," the SES said.

Addition

According to the police, Russia launched 3,129 attacks on the front line and the residential sector during the day. 15 settlements were affected by enemy fire, including the cities of Bilozerske, Druzhkivka, Kostiantynivka, Lyman, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Rodynske, Sloviansk. 65 civilian objects were damaged, including 41 residential buildings:

  • in Druzhkivka, the Russians hit with 5 bombs and 2 drones - 3 civilians were injured, 2 apartment buildings and 4 private houses, an enterprise, a car, and critical infrastructure were damaged;
    • two injured - in Zarichne, 2 private houses and a garage were damaged;
      • five people were injured as a result of shelling of Pokrovsk, an apartment building and three private houses were damaged;
        • The enemy shelled Myrnohrad with artillery, damaging 4 apartment buildings. In Bilozersky, Russian drones damaged the enterprise. There is destruction in the industrial zone in Dobropillia;
          • in Sloviansk, drones hit an enterprise and 2 civilian cars. Lyman was shelled by the occupiers from the MLRS, damaging 2 agricultural enterprises. In Andriivka, a private house, a communal enterprise and an agricultural facility were damaged;
            • In Kostiantynivka, 5 private houses were destroyed, in Ivanopillia - 8 houses, in Virolyubivka - 6. As a result of enemy drones hitting Zorya, 4 households and an administrative building were damaged, in Sofiivka of the Druzhkivka community - a private house.

              In addition, according to the police, information was established about two people killed in Myrnohrad, who died as a result of the shelling on May 3.

              Julia Shramko

              Julia Shramko

              War
              Pokrovsk
              Donetsk Oblast
              Sloviansk
              Myrnohrad
              Kramatorsk
