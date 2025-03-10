The enemy again attacked the civilian population of Donetsk region on Sunday: there are dead and wounded
Kyiv • UNN
In one day, Russian troops killed three civilians in Donetsk region - two in Pokrovsk and one in Zora. Another six people were injured, not counting data from Mariupol and Volnovakha.
The enemy continues to kill civilians in Donetsk region. This was reported by the head of the regional military administration Vadym Filashkin, informs UNN.
Details
According to him, only on Sunday, March 9, the Russians killed 3 residents of Donetsk region.
2 in Pokrovsk and 1 in Zoria. Another 6 people in the region were injured in a day
He clarified that the total number of victims of the Russians in Donetsk region is reported without taking into account Mariupol and Volnovakha.
Reminder
On the night of Monday, March 10, Russian occupiers struck Zaporizhia region. The enemy used guided aerial bombs to hit the village of Blakytne. The shock wave and debris partially destroyed two houses. A 65-year-old and a 67-year-old man were injured.
Minus almost 1200 occupiers and hundreds of units of equipment: The General Staff updated information on enemy losses in Ukraine10.03.25, 07:53 • 16612 views