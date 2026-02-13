In Dnipropetrovsk region, foster parents who beat, humiliated, and starved children will face trial

In Nikopol, foster parents will face trial for beating, humiliating, and starving 11 children who lived for years in isolation and under psychological pressure. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Under the procedural guidance of the Nikopol District Prosecutor's Office, an indictment has been sent to court against the foster parents of a family-type children's home. They are accused of improper performance of duties in caring for children (Part 1, Article 137 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) - the report says.

For two years, eleven children aged 9 to 17 in a family-type children's home in Nikopol lived in conditions of systemic humiliation. Under the pretext of "economy," adults deprived them of basic needs: food, water, warmth, and elementary human treatment.

Children were deliberately restricted in food and even drink. They were not allowed to drink water so that they "would not ask to go to the toilet" at night. They could only wash once a week - regardless of the weather or their health.

Boys and girls were deliberately isolated from each other: they were forbidden to eat at the same table, communicate, or be in the same room. Any attempt to violate these "rules" was punished with beatings.

The abuse became known from the words of two foster children. The children repeatedly ran away, and later dared to contact law enforcement and reported the inhumane treatment.

Juvenile prosecutors, together with the police, went to the scene and documented conditions that posed a threat to the physical and mental health of the children.

What happened in this home has nothing to do with upbringing or care. This is systemic humiliation that lasted for years. Saving water, isolating them from each other, and humiliating them caused deep psychological harm to the children. The consequences of such "upbringing" can accompany them into adulthood, and that is why we are obliged to give these actions a fair legal assessment. - emphasized Valeriy Prykhozhanov, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Prosecutor's Office.

The children's home has been closed, and 11 foster children have been placed in safe conditions.

Addition

By order of the Prosecutor General, the protection of children's rights has been strengthened: 45 interdepartmental groups have been created. Since December 12, 2025, 281 children's institutions and 722 family-type care facilities have been inspected - a total of over 26,000 children's conditions.

