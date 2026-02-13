In Dnipropetrovsk region, foster parents who beat, humiliated, and starved children will face trial

$42.990.04
51.030.17
ukenru
12:31 PM • 2692 views
Ukrainian delegation prepares for talks in Geneva on February 17-18, composition of negotiators determined - Umerov
Exclusive
11:25 AM • 19260 views
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 30654 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
08:10 AM • 27693 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions on 91 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet"
07:58 AM • 23829 views
At "Ramstein", new contributions from 17 countries were agreed upon, as well as urgent delivery of missiles for Patriot
Exclusive
February 12, 04:21 PM • 35952 views
Who is a zoopsychologist and when does an animal really need a behavior specialist?
Exclusive
February 12, 04:03 PM • 59089 views
Checks began in the Verkhovna Rada canteen after suspicions of poisoning MPs
February 12, 02:09 PM • 40886 views
Zelenskyy awarded skeleton racer Heraskevych the Order of Liberty for civic courage
February 12, 01:47 PM • 56904 views
Umerov stated that Ukrainian companies have received permits for arms exports
Exclusive
February 12, 11:56 AM • 36536 views
Peace talks between Ukraine and Russia - when to expect a ceasefire
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
2m/s
92%
731mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Norway and France unite efforts to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilitiesFebruary 13, 04:21 AM • 23566 views
Masnytsia: history of the holiday and traditional dishes07:25 AM • 31473 views
Top 5 detective films with a gripping plot and an unexpected endingVideo09:44 AM • 14487 views
NABU detective, who owns a collection of coins from tsarist Russia and millions in cash, has bought a second house for 3 million10:22 AM • 10012 views
Former Deputy Head of the President's Office Shurma and his brother declared wanted - Ministry of Internal Affairs11:20 AM • 18031 views
Publications
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
11:25 AM • 19217 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 30606 views
Masnytsia: history of the holiday and traditional dishes07:25 AM • 32201 views
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget lossesFebruary 12, 11:15 AM • 58927 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspendedFebruary 11, 01:50 PM • 100251 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Oksen Lisovyi
Kyrylo Budanov
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Top 5 detective films with a gripping plot and an unexpected endingVideo09:44 AM • 15099 views
Natalia Mohylevska revealed her secret to losing 25 kg and shared her dietPhotoFebruary 12, 02:29 PM • 27076 views
Nazar Zadniprovskyi explained why Halyna Bezruk chose to work in Russia instead of UkraineFebruary 12, 01:20 PM • 31084 views
Alina Grosu revealed the gender of her firstborn to the song "Voloshky"VideoFebruary 12, 08:43 AM • 56554 views
Jennifer Aniston revealed how she stays in shape at 57February 11, 04:53 PM • 48823 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Gold
Film

In Dnipropetrovsk region, foster parents who beat, humiliated, and starved children will face trial

Kyiv • UNN

 • 210 views

In Nikopol, foster parents will face trial for improper performance of their duties. They are accused of beating, humiliating, and starving 11 children for two years.

In Dnipropetrovsk region, foster parents who beat, humiliated, and starved children will face trial

In Nikopol, foster parents will face trial for beating, humiliating, and starving 11 children who lived for years in isolation and under psychological pressure. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Under the procedural guidance of the Nikopol District Prosecutor's Office, an indictment has been sent to court against the foster parents of a family-type children's home. They are accused of improper performance of duties in caring for children (Part 1, Article 137 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)

- the report says.

For two years, eleven children aged 9 to 17 in a family-type children's home in Nikopol lived in conditions of systemic humiliation. Under the pretext of "economy," adults deprived them of basic needs: food, water, warmth, and elementary human treatment.

Children were deliberately restricted in food and even drink. They were not allowed to drink water so that they "would not ask to go to the toilet" at night. They could only wash once a week - regardless of the weather or their health.

Boys and girls were deliberately isolated from each other: they were forbidden to eat at the same table, communicate, or be in the same room. Any attempt to violate these "rules" was punished with beatings.

The abuse became known from the words of two foster children. The children repeatedly ran away, and later dared to contact law enforcement and reported the inhumane treatment.

Juvenile prosecutors, together with the police, went to the scene and documented conditions that posed a threat to the physical and mental health of the children.

What happened in this home has nothing to do with upbringing or care. This is systemic humiliation that lasted for years. Saving water, isolating them from each other, and humiliating them caused deep psychological harm to the children. The consequences of such "upbringing" can accompany them into adulthood, and that is why we are obliged to give these actions a fair legal assessment.

- emphasized Valeriy Prykhozhanov, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Prosecutor's Office.

The children's home has been closed, and 11 foster children have been placed in safe conditions.

Addition

By order of the Prosecutor General, the protection of children's rights has been strengthened: 45 interdepartmental groups have been created. Since December 12, 2025, 281 children's institutions and 722 family-type care facilities have been inspected - a total of over 26,000 children's conditions.

Child services specialist suspected in death of 2-year-old boy in Lviv region13.02.26, 14:26 • 1188 views

Olga Rozgon

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Prosecutor General of Ukraine