Child services specialist suspected in death of 2-year-old boy in Lviv region

In the Lviv region, due to the death of a 2-year-old boy, a specialist of the Children's Services was notified of suspicion of official negligence, the Prosecutor General's Office reported on Friday, writes UNN.

On February 12, a specialist of the Children's Services of one of the city councils of Lviv region was notified of suspicion of official negligence, which led to the death of a child. Prosecutors also initiated her suspension from office. - reported the prosecutor's office.

Details

On February 9, a 2-year-old boy from Yavoriv district died in the hospital. The child was admitted with hypothermia, dehydration, and critical underweight. Forensic medical examination established that death occurred due to a viral infection against the background of prolonged malnutrition.

On February 10, the parents were notified of suspicion of improper performance of duties regarding child care.

A two-year-old boy died in Lviv region, parents were notified of suspicion, and proceedings were opened against social services

The family had been registered with the service since September 2023 due to difficult life circumstances and parental alcohol abuse, and had five children. "Despite this, the specialist did not ensure proper social control: inspections were carried out only partially, individual social protection plans remained formal, and information about the children's health was absent. Four other children are currently in a medical facility," the prosecutor's office noted.

"Due to improper social control over the family, which was under official supervision of the service, the children remained without proper nutrition and care for a long time, and the 2-year-old boy did not receive timely assistance, which subsequently led to his death. Social supervision must be real, not formal," said Deputy Prosecutor General Viktor Logachov.

Area of attention and personal responsibility - all children of Ukraine: Prosecutor General Kravchenko appointed a new deputy

According to him, as part of the implementation of the Prosecutor General's order, law enforcement officers systematically provide a legal assessment of the actions of all persons responsible for the life and health of children: parents, guardians, as well as employees of local self-government bodies, children's services, educational and healthcare institutions.

"Since December 2025, 122 people have already been notified of suspicion in such criminal proceedings, including 74 employees of children's services, social rehabilitation centers, as well as educational and healthcare institutions. This means that every case of inaction or improper performance of duties that endangers children's lives receives a legal assessment," he added.

Prosecutor General Kravchenko: 214 criminal proceedings opened after inspections of boarding schools and orphanages, 94 children rescued