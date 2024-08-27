In Dnipropetrovs'k region 5 “Shaheds” were shot down overnight
Kyiv • UNN
Overnight, five Shahed drones were shot down over the Dnipro region. Ukrainian air defense forces successfully repelled the attack of enemy drones.
the head of the Dnipro RMA, Serhiy Lysak, said on Tuesday, UNN reports.
5 destroyed shaheeds over the region overnight
