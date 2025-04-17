$41.180.14
Basic legal matters are almost finalized: Zelenskyy on the minerals agreement
April 16, 06:28 PM

Basic legal matters are almost finalized: Zelenskyy on the minerals agreement

April 16, 11:59 AM

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

April 16, 11:16 AM

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

Exclusive
April 16, 11:15 AM

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
April 16, 10:31 AM

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

April 16, 08:19 AM

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

April 16, 07:15 AM

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
April 16, 06:47 AM

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

In Dnipro, the number of victims of the occupiers' strike has increased to 28 people

Kyiv • UNN

 • 672 views

As a result of the night attack in Dnipro, at least 15 objects were damaged, including residential areas and dormitories. Currently, 28 people are known to be injured, including four children.

In Dnipro, the number of victims of the occupiers' strike has increased to 28 people

In Dnipro, the number of victims has increased to 28 people, including 4 children, due to the occupiers' strike. This was reported by the mayor of Dnipro, Borys Filatov, reports UNN.

Details

Work is underway in Dnipro to eliminate the consequences of the night attack. Heavy municipal equipment is operating in several districts of the city – rescuers and emergency services are clearing debris, clearing streets and providing the minimum necessary infrastructure.

It is preliminarily known about damage to at least 15 objects. The strike hit residential areas, part of student dormitories were destroyed, an educational institution and a food industry enterprise were affected. Significant destruction was also recorded in the private sector. Experts will continue to inspect homes at least until dawn.

Medical facilities in the city are working in an enhanced mode. At this minute, 28 people are known to have been injured, including four children. Doctors are providing the necessary assistance to the victims.

Let us remind you

In Dnipro, unfortunately, 2 women died and a dozen people were injured due to enemy shelling.

As a result of the Russian attack in Dnipro: two dead, 16 wounded, including children17.04.25, 00:14 • 1132 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

War
Dnipro
