In Dnipro, the number of victims of the occupiers' strike has increased to 28 people

In Dnipro, the number of victims has increased to 28 people, including 4 children, due to the occupiers' strike. This was reported by the mayor of Dnipro, Borys Filatov, reports UNN.

Work is underway in Dnipro to eliminate the consequences of the night attack. Heavy municipal equipment is operating in several districts of the city – rescuers and emergency services are clearing debris, clearing streets and providing the minimum necessary infrastructure.

It is preliminarily known about damage to at least 15 objects. The strike hit residential areas, part of student dormitories were destroyed, an educational institution and a food industry enterprise were affected. Significant destruction was also recorded in the private sector. Experts will continue to inspect homes at least until dawn.

Medical facilities in the city are working in an enhanced mode. At this minute, 28 people are known to have been injured, including four children. Doctors are providing the necessary assistance to the victims.

