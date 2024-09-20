ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
In Diia you can vote for a representative for the Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2024

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 12240 views

The Diia app will be used to vote for Ukraine's representative to the Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2024. Anyone aged 14 and over will be able to vote, and the final of the National Selection will be available on Diia.TV.

Ukrainians will be able to vote for a representative for the Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2024 in the Diia app. Anyone over the age of 14 can vote. This was reported by Diia, according to UNN.

Details

The app explains that the voting will take place in two stages: Ukrainians will vote in the app until 10:00 a.m. on September 22. During the final of the National Selection on September 22, the jury will give their scores. Voting in Diia will continue during the broadcast of the final.

The winner of the national selection and the representative of Ukraine at the Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2024 will be the one who receives the most votes from the audience and the jury.

Ukraine will take part in the Eurovision Song Contest 202510.09.24, 13:18 • 12421 view

To vote, you need to:

  • go to the “Action” application, 
  • select “Services” (there will be video presentations of all this year's participants)
  • After viewing them, you can vote for your favorite.

You can also watch the final of the Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2024 in the app. Go to Diia.TV and turn on the Suspilne Culture channel

- add to “Actions”. 

Recall

This year's 22nd Junior Eurovision Song Contest will be held in Spain later this year.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

CultureTechnologies
spainSpain
ukraineUkraine

