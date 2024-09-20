In Diia you can vote for a representative for the Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2024

Ukrainians will be able to vote for a representative for the Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2024 in the Diia app. Anyone over the age of 14 can vote. This was reported by Diia, according to UNN.

Details

The app explains that the voting will take place in two stages: Ukrainians will vote in the app until 10:00 a.m. on September 22. During the final of the National Selection on September 22, the jury will give their scores. Voting in Diia will continue during the broadcast of the final.

The winner of the national selection and the representative of Ukraine at the Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2024 will be the one who receives the most votes from the audience and the jury.

To vote, you need to:

go to the “Action” application,

select “Services” (there will be video presentations of all this year's participants)

After viewing them, you can vote for your favorite.

You can also watch the final of the Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2024 in the app. Go to Diia.TV and turn on the Suspilne Culture channel - add to “Actions”.

Recall

This year's 22nd Junior Eurovision Song Contest will be held in Spain later this year.