Ukraine will take part in the Eurovision Song Contest 2025

Ukraine will take part in the 69th Eurovision Song Contest to be held in Basel, Switzerland, in 2025, Suspilne Mіvlennya reported, UNN writes.

Details

"Suspilne Broadcasting has confirmed Ukraine's participation in the 69th Eurovision Song Contest. The contest will be held in Switzerland after Nemo won with the song "The Code" at the Eurovision Song Contest 2024, which was hosted by the Swedish city of Malmö in May this year," the statement reads.

"This is an important platform for communication with the world. It is important that Ukraine does not leave the front pages of the world's media, so that the world remembers the war that Russia is waging against us. Eurovision is a key element of cultural diplomacy, and UA:PBC will do everything possible to ensure that our country is represented as well as possible," said Chernotytskyi, chairman of the board of UA:PBC.

Addendum

The 69th Eurovision Song Contest will be held in Basel , the third most populous city in Switzerland. The Grand Final of Eurovision 2024 will be held at the St. Jakobshalle arena on Saturday, May 17, and the semi-finals will take place on May 13 and 15, 2025. The full list of countries participating in the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 will be announced later this year.

At the 68th Eurovision Song Contest, Ukraine's alyona alyona & Jerry Heil took third place with the song "Teresa & Maria" and a production by two-time Grammy nominee Tanya Muñoz.

For reference

"UA:PBC, which is a member of the European Broadcasting Union, organizes and conducts the selection of the song and the representative of Ukraine, as well as ensures the participation of the representative of Ukraine in the Eurovision Song Contest 2025.