Publications
Exclusives
In Chicago, party guests were shot from a car: four dead, 14 wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 65 views

In Chicago's River North neighborhood, a drive-by shooting occurred, resulting in four deaths and 14 injuries. The incident happened near a restaurant where a party was being held to celebrate a rapper's album release.

In Chicago, party guests were shot from a car: four dead, 14 wounded

As a result of a drive-by shooting in Chicago's River North neighborhood on the evening of July 2, four people were killed and 14 more were wounded, at least three of them in critical condition. The incident occurred near a restaurant where, according to media reports, a rapper's album release party was taking place. The attacker opened fire on the crowd near the establishment and then fled. This is reported by UNN with reference to ApNews.

Four people died from gunshot wounds, and 14 others were hospitalized after a drive-by shooting in Chicago 

- police reported on Thursday.

It is also reported that "at least three are in critical condition."

The shooting occurred late Wednesday in Chicago's River North neighborhood. Several media outlets reported that it happened "near a restaurant and lounge where a rapper's album release party was taking place." According to police, "someone opened fire on a crowd standing on the street, and the car immediately drove away."

According to preliminary police information, 13 women and five men aged 21 to 32 were wounded, and among the dead were two men and two women. According to police, "the wounded were taken to several hospitals."

No one has been taken into custody yet 

- the police added.

In the USA, a shooter ambushed firefighters: two dead30.06.25, 05:28 • 3559 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

News of the World
Chicago
Tesla
