In the USA, a shooter ambushed firefighters: two dead

In Idaho, during the extinguishing of a forest fire, an unknown assailant opened rifle fire on fire and rescue service personnel. Two people were killed, UNN reports with reference to BBC.

According to police information, the shooter ambushed near the city of Coeur d'Alene. There is a possibility that he did not act alone.

Law enforcement officers who arrived at the scene returned fire on the shooter, which led to a shootout. In this regard, residents were urged to avoid the scene on Canfield Mountain.

"This is a disgusting direct attack on our brave firefighters. As the situation is still evolving, please stay away from this area to allow law enforcement and firefighters to do their job, said Idaho Governor Brad Little.

In turn, FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino reported that FBI agents were involved in the operation to provide tactical and operational support to the police.

