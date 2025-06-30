$41.590.00
In the USA, a shooter ambushed firefighters: two dead

Kyiv • UNN

 • 420 views

In Idaho, an unknown assailant opened fire on firefighters who were extinguishing a forest fire, killing two people. Police and the FBI are conducting an operation to neutralize the shooter; residents are asked to avoid the area.

In Idaho, during the extinguishing of a forest fire, an unknown assailant opened rifle fire on fire and rescue service personnel. Two people were killed, UNN reports with reference to BBC.

Details

According to police information, the shooter ambushed near the city of Coeur d'Alene. There is a possibility that he did not act alone.

Law enforcement officers who arrived at the scene returned fire on the shooter, which led to a shootout. In this regard, residents were urged to avoid the scene on Canfield Mountain.

"This is a disgusting direct attack on our brave firefighters. As the situation is still evolving, please stay away from this area to allow law enforcement and firefighters to do their job,

said Idaho Governor Brad Little.

In turn, FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino reported that FBI agents were involved in the operation to provide tactical and operational support to the police.

Recall

Recently, in the United States, at the WestFest carnival, which took place in the suburbs of Salt Lake City, Utah, a shooting occurred. As a result, three people died, including an eight-month-old infant. Two more people were injured.

Trump reacted to the shooting in Minnesota, where a representative of the Democrats was killed and a state senator was wounded15.06.25, 06:30 • 12033 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

News of the World
Idaho
Federal Bureau of Investigation
United States
Tesla
