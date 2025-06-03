In Chernihiv, a "Shahed" hit the private sector at night, there are casualties

In Chernihiv, on the night of Tuesday, June 3, a "Shahed" hit was recorded, resulting in casualties. This was reported by Dmytro Bryzhinskyi, head of the Chernihiv City Military Administration, UNN informs.

Details

According to him, the hit occurred in the private sector of the city.

There are casualties among the people. Information is being clarified - wrote Bryzhinskyi.

Earlier, the head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, Vyacheslav Chaus, reported an air raid alert in the region.

Later, the Air Force informed about several groups of UAVs heading towards Chernihiv.

Let us remind you

The day before, Russian troops struck a company in the Chernihiv region, causing a large-scale fire. Thanks to the efforts of firefighters, the fire was contained on an area of 6,800 sq. m.

Poltava region was subjected to an enemy attack: there is damage