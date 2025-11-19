In Cherkasy region, the mayor's son illegally obtained disability status and lost social benefits in a casino

The son of the mayor of one of the cities in Cherkasy region illegally obtained disability status and social benefits, losing most of the money in online casinos, the National Police reports. He has already been notified of suspicion, and the pre-trial investigation is ongoing. This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Having no medical grounds, the man, with the help of forged documents, managed to establish a second group disability for himself and received state social assistance for a long time. - the message says.

In addition, using the same schemes, the man obtained the status of an internally displaced person, to which he was not entitled, and received additional social benefits.

The investigation established that he lost most of the received funds in online casinos.

The National Police has already annulled the illegally obtained disability and documented all the circumstances of its assignment.

Police investigators informed the suspect of fraud. The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

