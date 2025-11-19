In Cherkasy region, the mayor's son illegally obtained disability status and lost social benefits in a casino

$42.090.03
Parliament dismisses Hrynchuk from post of Minister of Energy
Exclusive
11:46 AM • 14325 views
License of scandalous Odrex clinic in question: Ministry of Health forms commission after patient deaths
11:37 AM • 13184 views
The Rada dismissed Halushchenko from the post of Minister of Justice
11:26 AM • 13606 views
Already 20 dead, including 2 children, and 66 injured as a result of the Russian attack on TernopilPhoto
10:05 AM • 12854 views
Romania, in addition to Poland, scrambled fighter jets amid Russia's attack on Ukraine: it detected a drone in its airspace
Exclusive
08:21 AM • 16963 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, a teacher attacked a lyceum employee with a knife
Exclusive
08:06 AM • 29549 views
Gas imports from Greece: expert explains what is more profitable and whether supplies will be sufficientPhoto
Exclusive
07:42 AM • 30712 views
Over a year without reaction: why the Ministry of Health does not inspect the Odrex clinic after the death of a patient and complaints about the actions of doctors
November 19, 07:17 AM • 15058 views
Zelenskyy arrived in Turkey: what meetings are expectedPhoto
November 19, 05:06 AM • 26875 views
Trump sent a Pentagon delegation to Kyiv to resume peace talks
Russia attacked energy infrastructure: emergency power outages introduced in several regionsNovember 19, 05:59 AM • 24963 views
9 dead in Ternopil and injured in a number of regions: Zelensky showed the consequences of the Russian attack with more than 470 drones and 48 missilesPhotoVideo07:35 AM • 13190 views
Trump paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo at a dinner with the Saudi Crown Prince at the White HousePhoto07:49 AM • 17585 views
10 people died due to the Russian attack on Ternopil, among 37 injured, twelve are children, there are people under the rubble - MIAPhotoVideo08:10 AM • 20684 views
Death toll from Russian attack on Ternopil rises to 12, in some places in the city the chlorine level is 6.5 times higher - mayor09:24 AM • 11324 views
Cozy dessert: 5 cookie recipes that everyone can makePhoto12:04 PM • 10651 views
Gas imports from Greece: expert explains what is more profitable and whether supplies will be sufficientPhoto
Exclusive
08:06 AM • 29536 views
Over a year without reaction: why the Ministry of Health does not inspect the Odrex clinic after the death of a patient and complaints about the actions of doctors
Exclusive
07:42 AM • 30697 views
Certification chaos: to save international contracts, the State Aviation Service corrects mistakes of past managementNovember 18, 02:26 PM • 57937 views
Bitcoin overheated: fintech expert Olena Sosedka predicted what would happen to the crypto market
Exclusive
November 18, 02:10 PM • 76382 views
Trump paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo at a dinner with the Saudi Crown Prince at the White HousePhoto07:49 AM • 17774 views
The Real Slim Shady: Eminem Sues Australian Beachwear Brand "Swim Shady"November 18, 04:06 PM • 26920 views
Ukrainian comedian Andriy Rybak found his photo on the cover of a BDSM book on Amazon: demands compensationPhotoNovember 18, 04:02 PM • 28361 views
"Parasocial" became the word of 2025 according to Cambridge Dictionary: what it is and what celebrities and AI have to do with itNovember 18, 10:16 AM • 45888 views
Royal Mint of Britain has issued a coin in memory of Freddie MercuryVideoNovember 18, 10:02 AM • 43396 views
In Cherkasy region, the mayor's son illegally obtained disability status and lost social benefits in a casino

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1698 views

The son of a mayor of one of the cities in Cherkasy region illegally obtained disability status and social benefits, most of which he lost in an online casino. He has been charged with fraud, and the pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

In Cherkasy region, the mayor's son illegally obtained disability status and lost social benefits in a casino

The son of the mayor of one of the cities in Cherkasy region illegally obtained disability status and social benefits, losing most of the money in online casinos, the National Police reports. He has already been notified of suspicion, and the pre-trial investigation is ongoing. This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Having no medical grounds, the man, with the help of forged documents, managed to establish a second group disability for himself and received state social assistance for a long time.

- the message says.

In addition, using the same schemes, the man obtained the status of an internally displaced person, to which he was not entitled, and received additional social benefits.

The investigation established that he lost most of the received funds in online casinos.

The National Police has already annulled the illegally obtained disability and documented all the circumstances of its assignment.

Police investigators informed the suspect of fraud. The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

In Kyiv, an accountant embezzled UAH 1.5 million in educators' payments to her own card18.11.25, 15:48 • 3166 views

Olga Rozgon

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
State budget
National Police of Ukraine
Cherkasy Oblast