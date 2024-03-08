In Bukovyna, men with axes attacked TCC workers: police detain suspects

In the Chernivtsi region, two men attacked the employees of the TCC - first, one of them tried to run over the military with a car, and then they struck the soldiers several times with axes. This was reported by the communication department of the Chernivtsi regional police, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the incident occurred on March 7 in the village of Ploska, Vyzhnytsia district, near the Horlecha checkpoint.

The driver of a VAZ-2121 hit a 41-year-old employee of the TCC and JV. Subsequently, after performing a U-turn maneuver, the man stopped and hit him in the forearm with the butt of an axe. Another attacker also stabbed the serviceman in the shoulder with an axe butt - the National Police summarized.

Law enforcement officers noted that employee of TCC and the JV received bodily injuries, the severity of which will be determined after a forensic examination. In addition, the men damaged the windshield and side windows in the car of the employees of the territorial recruitment center and fled.

Officers of the Department No. 1 (Putyla) of the Vyzhnytsia District Police Department immediately launched search operations and identified the persons involved in the illegal actions. They were 28-year-old and 43-year-old local residents. Law enforcement officers detained the offenders - said the communication department of the Chernivtsi regional police.

The police registered this incident in the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under Part 4 of Art. 296 (Hooliganism) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. Procedural actions are ongoing, which will result in the final legal qualification of the men's actions.

Addendum

The video of the incident was posted online by local residents. One can see a man on a horse with an axe in his hand, at first communicating with people in military uniforms. Then suddenly, a car drives at high speed in the direction of the TCC military and tries to run over the soldiers.

Later, the car turns around and stops, another man with an ax gets out and, together with his accomplice, beats the military and breaks the windows of the car of the TCC and JV employees. Then he gets into the car and leaves the scene.

Recall

In Mukachevo, local men attacked a serviceman. The conflict had previously arisen at the domestic level and was not related to the man's official activities