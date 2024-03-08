In Bukovyna, men with axes attacked TCC workers: police detain suspects

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 13989 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 42200 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 36074 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 196420 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 179512 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 172916 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 219146 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 248772 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154595 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371513 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.4m/s
33%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 158456 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 55020 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 73288 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 35315 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 27317 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 6162 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 42197 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 196417 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 160707 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 179511 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 7844 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 18402 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 19134 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 28983 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 36936 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

In Bukovyna, men with axes attacked TCC workers: police detain suspects

Kyiv • UNN

 • 23251 views

In the Chernivtsi region, two men attacked members of the territorial defense forces, trying to run over the soldiers with a car and hitting them with axes, damaging their car.

In Bukovyna, men with axes attacked TCC workers: police detain suspects

In the Chernivtsi region, two men attacked the employees of the TCC - first, one of them tried to run over the military with a car, and then they struck the soldiers several times with axes. This was reported by the communication department of the Chernivtsi regional police, UNN reports.

Details 

It is noted that the incident occurred on March 7 in the village of Ploska, Vyzhnytsia district, near the Horlecha checkpoint. 

The driver of a VAZ-2121 hit a 41-year-old employee of the TCC and JV. Subsequently, after performing a U-turn maneuver, the man stopped and hit him in the forearm with the butt of an axe. Another attacker also stabbed the serviceman in the shoulder with an axe butt

- the National Police summarized. 

Law enforcement officers noted that employee of TCC and the JV received bodily injuries, the severity of which will be determined after a forensic examination. In addition, the men damaged the windshield and side windows in the car of the employees of the territorial recruitment center and fled.

Officers of the Department No. 1 (Putyla) of the Vyzhnytsia District Police Department immediately launched search operations and identified the persons involved in the illegal actions. They were 28-year-old and 43-year-old local residents. Law enforcement officers detained the offenders 

- said the communication department of the Chernivtsi regional police.

The police registered this incident in the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under Part 4 of Art. 296 (Hooliganism) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. Procedural actions are ongoing, which will result in the final legal qualification of the men's actions.

Addendum

The video of the incident was posted online by local residents. One can see a man on a horse with an axe in his hand, at first communicating with people in military uniforms. Then suddenly, a car drives at high speed in the direction of the TCC military and tries to run over the soldiers.

Later, the car turns around and stops, another man with an ax gets out and, together with his accomplice, beats the military and breaks the windows of the car of the TCC and JV employees. Then he gets into the car and leaves the scene.

Recall

In Mukachevo, local men attacked a serviceman. The conflict had previously arisen at the domestic level and was not related to the man's official activities

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Crimes and emergencies
Brent
$65.25
Bitcoin
$83,379.10
S&P 500
$5,249.71
Tesla
$252.22
Газ TTF
$36.69
Золото
$3,080.65
Ethereum
$1,802.90