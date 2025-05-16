In a week, air raid alerts were announced 8 times in Kyiv: 43 UAVs were shot down – KCMA
Kyiv • UNN
During the week, Kyiv heard sirens 8 times. Of the 130 drones that attacked the capital, 43 were shot down. In the Sviatoshynskyi district, debris damaged houses, but there were no casualties.
Over the past week, an air raid alert was announced 8 times in the capital of Ukraine. This was reported by the Kyiv City Military Administration in Telegram, reports UNN.
Details
On the outskirts and in the airspace of the capital, 130 unmanned aerial vehicles were recorded. Of these, 43 units were destroyed, the rest were either lost locationally or left the airspace of Kyiv.
As a result of the enemy attack and the fall of debris from downed UAVs in the Sviatoshynskyi district of the city, 3 residential buildings, a non-residential building and 1 car were damaged. Fortunately, there were no deaths or injuries
They added that 22 false reports of mining were recorded. They also clarified that despite the stable situation, the threat of air attacks remains high.
Officials urged citizens not to ignore alarm signals, and in case of its announcement, to go to shelters. If you find suspicious objects, do not approach them or touch them.
Let us remind you
On the night of May 16, Russian troops attacked the Kyiv region with drones. Administrative and private buildings were damaged in the Bila Tserkva and Bucha districts.