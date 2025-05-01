In 2024, the number of appeals to the Ombudsman's Office increased by almost 30% - Lubinets

The Office of the Ombudsman of Ukraine received 123,000 appeals from citizens last year, which is almost 30% more than in 2023. Dmytro Lubinets said this on the air of the telethon, reports UNN.

Details

According to Lubinets, appeals are received from families of prisoners of war, active military personnel, veterans, as well as prisoners of war and families of missing persons. Compared to 2023, the number of appeals increased by more than 28%.

The main category that applies for the protection of their rights is citizens of Ukraine, families of prisoners of war, active military personnel, veterans, as well as prisoners of war and families of missing persons. I received 3.5 thousand written appeals from active military personnel. More than 10.5 thousand called me with appeals through the hotline - said Lubinets.

He noted that the human rights protection system of Ukraine is facing more and more challenges.

First of all, the violator of the rights and freedoms of a citizen of Ukraine is the Russian Federation - added Lubinets.

Let us remind you

In 2024, the Office of the Ombudsman of Ukraine received 1,560 appeals from citizens who believed that their rights were being violated by territorial centers of recruitment and social support.