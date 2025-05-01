$41.470.09
Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions
12:24 PM • 11112 views

Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions

Exclusive
11:10 AM • 29814 views

Twin Institute: How the family of the head of "Derzhzembank" Yaroslavsky turned a state enterprise in Vinnytsia into a private business

10:25 AM • 44655 views

Covers 57 minerals, including uranium, lithium and gold: the text of the agreement between Ukraine and the USA has appeared

Exclusive
08:40 AM • 55597 views

Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances

May 1, 04:00 AM • 207804 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

April 30, 09:58 PM • 130242 views

Ukraine and the United States have signed an agreement to establish an Investment Fund for Reconstruction - officially

April 30, 03:17 PM • 155776 views

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers

Exclusive
April 30, 09:29 AM • 222648 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

April 30, 08:44 AM • 244308 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Exclusive
April 30, 08:43 AM • 336020 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management

In 2024, the number of appeals to the Ombudsman's Office increased by almost 30% - Lubinets

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4356 views

In 2024, the Ombudsman's Office received 123,000 appeals, which is 30% more than in 2023. Families of prisoners of war, military personnel and veterans are обращаются.

In 2024, the number of appeals to the Ombudsman's Office increased by almost 30% - Lubinets

The Office of the Ombudsman of Ukraine received 123,000 appeals from citizens last year, which is almost 30% more than in 2023. Dmytro Lubinets said this on the air of the telethon, reports UNN.

Details

According to Lubinets, appeals are received from families of prisoners of war, active military personnel, veterans, as well as prisoners of war and families of missing persons. Compared to 2023, the number of appeals increased by more than 28%.

The main category that applies for the protection of their rights is citizens of Ukraine, families of prisoners of war, active military personnel, veterans, as well as prisoners of war and families of missing persons. I received 3.5 thousand written appeals from active military personnel. More than 10.5 thousand called me with appeals through the hotline

- said Lubinets.

He noted that the human rights protection system of Ukraine is facing more and more challenges.

First of all, the violator of the rights and freedoms of a citizen of Ukraine is the Russian Federation

- added Lubinets.

Let us remind you

In 2024, the Office of the Ombudsman of Ukraine received 1,560 appeals from citizens who believed that their rights were being violated by territorial centers of recruitment and social support.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

