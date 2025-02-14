IMF says it is following discussions on ending the war in Ukraine

The International Monetary Fund says it is following discussions on ending the war in Ukraine, Reuters reports, UNN writes.

We are closely following the latest developments and discussions on how to resolve the war, which is taking a heavy toll on the people, economy and infrastructure of Ukraine - said the IMF spokesman.

The IMF's four-year, $15.6 billion loan program for Ukraine is a crucial part of a larger package of global economic support for Ukraine.