IMF expects Ukraine's GDP to grow by 2-3% in 2025 1 July 2025

The IMF forecasts Ukraine's GDP growth at 2-3% in 2025, the Fund announced on its website on June 30, UNN writes.

The growth forecast for 2025 has been maintained at 2-3 percent - reported the IMF.

It is noted that "a smaller electricity deficit is compensated by lower gas production and weaker agricultural exports."

As stated, "pressure caused by the war with Russia will require an additional budget for 2025, and the medium-term fiscal course has been revised to better reflect the authorities' political intentions regarding revenue mobilization and expenditure prioritization."

The National Bank of Ukraine, as noted by the IMF, conducted a tight monetary policy in response to still high inflation, "while inflation expectations remain stable." Foreign exchange reserves, as indicated, "remain sufficient thanks to continued significant external support." "Overall, the outlook remains subject to exceptionally high uncertainty," the statement reads.

