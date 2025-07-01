IMF expects Ukraine's GDP to grow by 2-3% in 2025 1 July 2025

$41.640.06
48.780.14
ukenru
IMF approves 8th EFF program review, Ukraine to soon receive $500 million - Shmyhal
June 30, 07:06 PM • 8121 views
IMF approves 8th EFF program review, Ukraine to soon receive $500 million - Shmyhal
June 30, 02:53 PM • 75729 views
EU and Ukraine reach agreement on new trade terms: what's expected
Exclusive
June 30, 12:58 PM • 112578 views
Canadian passport is not an indulgence: how the claimant for "Gulliver" Adamovsky tries to hide his Russian citizenship
Exclusive
June 30, 12:57 PM • 66602 views
How not to fall victim to apartment fraudsters: main signs of deception when renting
Exclusive
June 30, 10:13 AM • 71501 views
Ukraine prepares to reform the title "Mother Heroine": what will change?
June 30, 09:40 AM • 79524 views
Strike on Kryvyi Rih on June 30: enemy UAV hit near military enlistment office
June 30, 06:31 AM • 151468 views
What changes await Ukrainians in July: a new voltage standard in the power grid and the return of salary indexation
June 29, 04:28 PM • 122935 views
President Zelenskyy posthumously awarded pilot Maksym Ustymenko the title of Hero of Ukraine: details of the decree
June 29, 02:43 PM • 120278 views
Trump considers new sanctions against Russia after July vacation - Senator Lindsey Graham
Exclusive
June 29, 10:23 AM • 104465 views
A Week on the Growing Moon: Astro-Forecast for June 30 - July 6
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+15°
5.9m/s
63%
747mm
Popular news
“Too much fat”: NSDC reacted to strikes on DonetskJune 30, 07:50 PM • 8057 views
Trump lifted sanctions against Syria, keeping restrictions on AssadJune 30, 08:58 PM • 6341 views
"Orwellian comments": Kellogg responded to the Kremlin's statements about Ukraine and the US "hindering" negotiationsJune 30, 10:56 PM • 2935 views
Attack on Zaporizhzhia: occupiers launched 4 strikes on the city and district02:04 AM • 6181 views
US demands Russia return abducted Ukrainian children - draft resolution03:06 AM • 3559 views
Publications
Preparing a first-grader for school: what rules really workJune 30, 02:37 PM • 62561 views
Sowing calendar for July: when is the best time to plant, and when is it better to do something elseJune 30, 02:11 PM • 73374 views
Canadian passport is not an indulgence: how the claimant for "Gulliver" Adamovsky tries to hide his Russian citizenship
Exclusive
June 30, 12:58 PM • 112590 views
What changes await Ukrainians in July: a new voltage standard in the power grid and the return of salary indexationJune 30, 06:31 AM • 151478 views
What unites the former vice-mayor of Kharkiv, a sushi restaurant employee, and fortification structures?June 28, 04:01 PM • 307273 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Denis Shmyhal
Andriy Yermak
Bashar al-Assad
Actual places
Ukraine
Donetsk
United States
Germany
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix unveils teaser for "Troll 2," the sequel to the successful Norwegian monster storyJune 30, 11:05 AM • 95387 views
"F1" with Brad Pitt debuted with $144 million globally, securing Apple's first box office hitJune 30, 07:19 AM • 98712 views
Thai schoolboy rides a stallion to school every dayJune 29, 11:06 AM • 96110 views
John Travolta revives iconic 'Grease' character at Hollywood BowlJune 29, 09:35 AM • 106474 views
Five long-awaited premieres: what to watch in hot JulyJune 28, 02:03 PM • 212487 views
Actual
Storm Shadow cruise missile
Financial Times
Forbes
Facebook
Chemical weapon

IMF expects Ukraine's GDP to grow by 2-3% in 2025 1 July 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14 views

The International Monetary Fund forecasts Ukraine's gross domestic product to grow by 2-3% in 2025. This is due to a smaller electricity deficit, despite lower gas production and weaker agricultural exports.

IMF expects Ukraine's GDP to grow by 2-3% in 2025

The IMF forecasts Ukraine's GDP growth at 2-3% in 2025, the Fund announced on its website on June 30, UNN writes.

The growth forecast for 2025 has been maintained at 2-3 percent

- reported the IMF.

It is noted that "a smaller electricity deficit is compensated by lower gas production and weaker agricultural exports."

As stated, "pressure caused by the war with Russia will require an additional budget for 2025, and the medium-term fiscal course has been revised to better reflect the authorities' political intentions regarding revenue mobilization and expenditure prioritization."

The National Bank of Ukraine, as noted by the IMF, conducted a tight monetary policy in response to still high inflation, "while inflation expectations remain stable." Foreign exchange reserves, as indicated, "remain sufficient thanks to continued significant external support." "Overall, the outlook remains subject to exceptionally high uncertainty," the statement reads.

IMF approves 8th EFF program review, Ukraine to soon receive $500 million - Shmyhal30.06.25, 22:06 • 8041 view

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Economy
National Bank of Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9