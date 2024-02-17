ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 92549 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109519 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152269 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156108 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252158 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174556 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165750 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148390 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226837 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113082 views

IMF and Ukraine start negotiations on the third review of the EFF program

IMF and Ukraine start negotiations on the third review of the EFF program

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 43220 views

The IMF mission led by Gavin Gray and the Ukrainian authorities begin talks in Warsaw and online on the third review of Ukraine's Extended Fund Facility program to discuss Ukraine's implementation of the Memorandum of Economic and Financial Policies.

The IMF mission and representatives of the Ukrainian authorities are starting negotiations on the third revision of the Extended Fund Facility program, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Finance.

"On February 17, the IMF mission led by Gavin Gray and representatives of the Ukrainian authorities begin negotiations in the context of the third review of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program," the statement said.

Details

Ukraine is represented at the meetings by representatives of the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine, the National Bank of Ukraine, and other authorities responsible for economic, energy, anti-corruption, and rule of law policies. 

Ukraine expands cooperation with the IMF through a new $65 million fund14.02.24, 11:44 • 26655 views

"The purpose of the mission is to discuss the status of Ukraine's implementation of the Memorandum of Economic and Financial Policies," the statement said.

According to the agency, the meetings are held in  Warsaw and online.

MPs discuss attracting international assistance to prevent economic risks with representatives of the IMF mission 15.02.24, 12:44 • 27093 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

EconomyPolitics
ministerstvo-finansiv-ukrainaMinistry of Finance of Ukraine
national-bank-of-ukraineNational Bank of Ukraine
warsawWarsaw
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising