IMF and Ukraine start negotiations on the third review of the EFF program

The IMF mission and representatives of the Ukrainian authorities are starting negotiations on the third revision of the Extended Fund Facility program, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Finance.

"On February 17, the IMF mission led by Gavin Gray and representatives of the Ukrainian authorities begin negotiations in the context of the third review of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program," the statement said.

Details

Ukraine is represented at the meetings by representatives of the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine, the National Bank of Ukraine, and other authorities responsible for economic, energy, anti-corruption, and rule of law policies.

"The purpose of the mission is to discuss the status of Ukraine's implementation of the Memorandum of Economic and Financial Policies," the statement said.

According to the agency, the meetings are held in Warsaw and online.

