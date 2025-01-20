Illegally took possession of a child's apartment: a debt collector will be tried for fraud in Kyiv

A private enforcement officer and an employee of a collection firm were brought to court for fraudulent actions with a minor's apartment. This is reported by the National Police of Kyiv in Telegram, UNN reports.

It is noted that the cyber police and investigators of the Solomianskyi Police Department of Kyiv, under the procedural guidance of the Solomianskyi Prosecutor's Office, established the fact of fraud, as a result of which an employee of a collection company illegally took possession of a young child's apartment.

After the child's father died, the apartment was seized. Having access to the State Register of Real Property Rights, a private enforcement officer illegally lifted a court order to alienate the home of a child whose father died.

An employee of a collection organization took advantage of the situation and fraudulently appropriated real estate worth more than UAH 1.2 million - the National Police said in a statement.

In addition, in the course of this investigation, the police discovered the fact that the private enforcement officer abused his powers and illegal actions in the State Register of Real Property Rights and allocated the materials to a separate criminal proceeding.

The police searched the offenders' places of work and residence, seizing computer equipment and documents confirming their criminal actions. The defendants were served suspicion notices of fraud and abuse of office, and their property was seized. The sanctions provide for up to eight years in prison.

