Dnipro city detains group of arms dealers who "offered" buyers assault rifles, grenades and ammo via messengers - National Police

In Dnipro, law enforcement agencies exposed members of an organized criminal group involved in the illegal trafficking of firearms and ammunition. The list of illegal "goods" included assault rifles, grenades and ammunition. The price for these "goods" ranged from 5,000 to 120,000 hryvnias, and the total amount of sales was 400,000 hryvnias. This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine, UNN reports.

In Dnipro, as a result of thorough investigative actions, a group of local residents engaged in the illegal processing and sale of weapons and ammunition was exposed. The members of the organized criminal group were looking for potential buyers through messengers.

Law enforcement officers identified all participants and compiled a list of "goods" they offered, which included assault rifles, grenades and ammunition. The prices of the prohibited goods ranged from UAH 5,000 to UAH 120,000, and the total turnover of the group was estimated at UAH 400,000.

During the special operation, one of the group members was detained while trying to sell a rifle for UAH 75,000.

Now the organizer and his accomplices have been served a notice of suspicion for the illegal sale of firearms and ammunition without a permit. They were also imposed a measure of restraint in the form of round-the-clock house arrest.

The article itself provides for up to seven years in prison for the perpetrators.