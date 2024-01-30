Dnipro city detains group of arms dealers who "offered" buyers assault rifles, grenades and ammo via messengers - National Police

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 63317 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 116409 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 121620 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 163683 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 164750 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 266728 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176689 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166810 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148589 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 237034 views

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 83806 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 61450 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 97252 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 58509 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 39680 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 266730 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 237036 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 222426 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 247888 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 234094 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 116412 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100067 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100520 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117049 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117710 views
Dnipro city detains group of arms dealers who "offered" buyers assault rifles, grenades and ammo via messengers - National Police

Dnipro city detains group of arms dealers who "offered" buyers assault rifles, grenades and ammo via messengers - National Police

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23423 views

In Dnipro, law enforcement officers exposed an organized criminal group engaged in illegal trafficking of firearms and ammunition, including assault rifles, grenades and ammunition worth a total of UAH 400,000. One of the group's members was detained while trying to sell a rifle for UAH 75,000.

In Dnipro, law enforcement agencies exposed members of an organized criminal group involved in the illegal trafficking of firearms and ammunition. The list of illegal "goods" included  assault rifles, grenades and ammunition. The price for these "goods" ranged from 5,000 to 120,000 hryvnias, and the total amount of sales was 400,000 hryvnias. This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

In Dnipro, as a result of thorough investigative actions, a group of local residents engaged in the illegal processing and sale of weapons and ammunition was exposed. The members of the organized criminal group were looking for potential buyers through messengers.

Law enforcement officers identified all participants and compiled a list of "goods" they offered, which included assault rifles, grenades and ammunition. The prices of the prohibited goods ranged from UAH 5,000 to UAH 120,000, and the total turnover of the group was estimated at UAH 400,000.

During the special operation, one of the group members was detained while trying to sell a rifle for UAH 75,000.

Add

Now the organizer and his accomplices have been served a notice of suspicion for the illegal sale of firearms and ammunition without a permit. They were also imposed a measure of restraint in the form of round-the-clock house arrest.

The article itself provides for up to seven years in prison for the perpetrators.

31.08.23, 06:44 • 2476431 view

Julia Kotwicka

Crimes and emergencies
dniproDnipro

