Lviv City Council refuted the fake news about ignoring a Russian-speaking child on St. Nicholas Day

The Lviv City Council denied a fake story about St. Nicholas ignoring a Russian-speaking child in a kindergarten. Andriy Zakalyuk, director of the Department of Education and Culture of the Lviv City Council, wrote about this on Facebook, UNN reports.

Details

The scandal began with publications on social networks claiming that a Russian-speaking child in one of Lviv's kindergartens was denied a gift on St. Nicholas Day.

Initially, the author of the post claimed that the gift was not given because the child and their parents wrote a letter to St. Nicholas in Russian, and in Lviv everyone should speak the state language, saying that "St. Nicholas decided not to give gifts to 'Muscovites'."

Later, this post, as well as the author's account, was deleted, but a screenshot of it remained. As Zakalyuk noted, this situation is untrue.

We thoroughly checked everything and assure you that there was no such situation in Lviv's municipal kindergartens. Such fakes are a typical Russian tactic: to sow discord among people, to sow distrust and resentment where there is none. - the official's post reads.

He noted that "all children are equal in Lviv kindergartens."

Our educational institutions are a space of safety and support. A child cannot and should not be held responsible for the views and actions of their adults. - Zakalyuk emphasized.

