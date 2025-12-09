$42.070.01
07:23 AM
Public opinion and realities: how corruption affects the economy and the trust of Ukrainians
Exclusive
07:00 AM
Bring Kids Back UA: 1892 children have already been returned to Ukraine
December 8, 07:50 PM
President Zelenskyy arrived in Brussels for talks with NATO and EU leadershipVideo
December 8, 06:20 PM
Shmyhal or Fedorov: Zelenskyy on candidates for Head of the Presidential Office
December 8, 05:26 PM
President Zelenskyy spoke about what he discussed with European leaders in LondonVideo
December 8, 02:55 PM
Ukrainian Su-27 pilot Yevhen Ivanov killed in battle in eastern direction
Exclusive
December 8, 02:34 PM
This document is indeed unique, not in a good sense of the word: expert on the updated US National Security Strategy
December 8, 01:22 PM
The time of mutual responsibility is over, and the time of silence too: Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced a full inspection of all orphanages across the country
Exclusive
December 8, 01:00 PM
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
Exclusive
December 8, 12:25 PM
Odrex's license revoked: why the clinic is hiding medical documentation from the Ministry of Health
Publications
Exclusives
Lviv City Council refuted the fake news about ignoring a Russian-speaking child on St. Nicholas Day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 88 views

The Lviv City Council denied information that a Russian-speaking child was not given a gift on St. Nicholas Day. Andriy Zakalyuk, Director of the Department of Education and Culture, stated that there were no such cases in Lviv's municipal kindergartens.

Lviv City Council refuted the fake news about ignoring a Russian-speaking child on St. Nicholas Day

The Lviv City Council denied a fake story about St. Nicholas ignoring a Russian-speaking child in a kindergarten. Andriy Zakalyuk, director of the Department of Education and Culture of the Lviv City Council, wrote about this on Facebook, UNN reports.

Details

The scandal began with publications on social networks claiming that a Russian-speaking child in one of Lviv's kindergartens was denied a gift on St. Nicholas Day.

Initially, the author of the post claimed that the gift was not given because the child and their parents wrote a letter to St. Nicholas in Russian, and in Lviv everyone should speak the state language, saying that "St. Nicholas decided not to give gifts to 'Muscovites'."

Later, this post, as well as the author's account, was deleted, but a screenshot of it remained. As Zakalyuk noted, this situation is untrue.

We thoroughly checked everything and assure you that there was no such situation in Lviv's municipal kindergartens. Such fakes are a typical Russian tactic: to sow discord among people, to sow distrust and resentment where there is none.

 - the official's post reads.

He noted that "all children are equal in Lviv kindergartens."

Our educational institutions are a space of safety and support. A child cannot and should not be held responsible for the views and actions of their adults.

- Zakalyuk emphasized.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Society
Russian propaganda
Social network
Lviv