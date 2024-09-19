ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Scandal in a private lyceum in Dnipro: the principal scolded students in Russian

Scandal in a private lyceum in Dnipro: the principal scolded students in Russian

Alina Kyrpale, the director of a private lyceum in Dnipro, scolded her students in Russian. She does not consider herself guilty, blames the children, and says she is happy with the scandal because of the rating increase.

Yesterday, on September 18, a video was posted online showing Alina Kyrpale, the principal of a private lyceum in Dnipro, scolding her students in Russian, saying that it was the "Dnipro language." The woman does not consider herself guilty, saying that the children are to blame, and also emphasized that she is happy with this scandal, because now she has a higher rating than the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reports UNN.

Details

In a video that appeared online yesterday, Alina Kyrpale, director of the Lyceum of Modern Education in Dnipro, scolded students in Russian.

In the video you can see how she was "talking" to the children: "I'm expelling you assholes, you're annoying me. Have you lost your brains? Or do you need a chair to make you hot for life? Are you kidding me? What do I have to do to make you smart instead of shit in your brain? I forbid you to leave the office at all, go into the office and say thank you to these idiots. Stop bullying me and my property.

Kirpale told a local TV channel that she "does not regret what she said in any way and would repeat it several times.

"Why did this happen? Because we have a society of double standards. You see, I speak Ukrainian fluently. And I can also speak the 'Dnipro' language calmly, because in 1988, when I was born, it was Dnipropetrovs'k, and there were 70 years of Russian language conversations. But it didn't become Russian, it became 'Dnipro'. Let me explain to you. I cannot tolerate double standards. Our society is a completely rotten component of our state. There's a work of art called The Kaidashev Family, which is entirely about our society. I don't have enough and I won't give it to someone else. I'm in the clear and my neighbor should be in the clear. People in our country hate those who can tell the truth to their faces. I'll be honest, all these intellectuals, she is a teacher. Okay, our president plays the piano with his penis, but he is the president, and what's worse? To put teenagers in their place or to play the piano in public for the whole country?" - Kirpale said.