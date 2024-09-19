Scandal in a private lyceum in Dnipro: the principal scolded students in Russian

Yesterday, on September 18, a video was posted online showing Alina Kyrpale, the principal of a private lyceum in Dnipro, scolding her students in Russian, saying that it was the "Dnipro language." The woman does not consider herself guilty, saying that the children are to blame, and also emphasized that she is happy with this scandal, because now she has a higher rating than the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reports UNN.

Details

In a video that appeared online yesterday, Alina Kyrpale, director of the Lyceum of Modern Education in Dnipro, scolded students in Russian.

In the video you can see how she was "talking" to the children: "I'm expelling you assholes, you're annoying me. Have you lost your brains? Or do you need a chair to make you hot for life? Are you kidding me? What do I have to do to make you smart instead of shit in your brain? I forbid you to leave the office at all, go into the office and say thank you to these idiots. Stop bullying me and my property.

Kirpale told a local TV channel that she "does not regret what she said in any way and would repeat it several times.

"Why did this happen? Because we have a society of double standards. You see, I speak Ukrainian fluently. And I can also speak the 'Dnipro' language calmly, because in 1988, when I was born, it was Dnipropetrovs'k, and there were 70 years of Russian language conversations. But it didn't become Russian, it became 'Dnipro'. Let me explain to you. I cannot tolerate double standards. Our society is a completely rotten component of our state. There's a work of art called The Kaidashev Family, which is entirely about our society. I don't have enough and I won't give it to someone else. I'm in the clear and my neighbor should be in the clear. People in our country hate those who can tell the truth to their faces. I'll be honest, all these intellectuals, she is a teacher. Okay, our president plays the piano with his penis, but he is the president, and what's worse? To put teenagers in their place or to play the piano in public for the whole country?" - Kirpale said.

She also told journalists her version of the incident: "From the age of 12, every person knows what they are doing. They know how to analyze good and evil. They know all the consequences, but from the age of 12, children are still well aware that "I'm a kid, I won't be punished for this, because I have a father and mother who will do anything for me." So you think that if children break toilets, create a fire hazard, and piss all over the building, they are doing it. Moreover, I'll tell you, it was enough to remove the rivets, right? We don't take them off ourselves, because it's not ourselves we have to do it to, because I'm a "little girl" and they protect me. In every family, parents yell at their children, and there is not a single family where parents do not punish their children either physically, morally, or financially. Everyone punishes, but for some reason they selectively make fun of something.

"They stand here and hold it, close the door here, close the window. They turn on the boiling water and arrange a bath. And when I came in yesterday and said: "How much can you mock me, get out of here." They stand there and laugh. And I started to get criticized, because four teachers came up to me and said: "Alina Vasilievna, we can't do anything anymore, only you can bring them to order, they don't realize what they are doing. And now imagine: electricity, open water, steam, and what would happen next? What if they were electrocuted? How would a fire start? But these are kids, they need to be saved, they are so defenseless, they are only 15-16 years old, and in 2 years they will be adults, and what will change in 2 years if they are already doing this? What?" - the director added.

The woman emphasizes that such hooliganism is not the first, and that last year they wanted to expel the children, but their parents begged them to stay, because this is not the first institution they have changed.

"All summer long my parents persuaded me to leave them, and I did, because I am a human being, I am also a mother, and I understand perfectly well when you have a child and you don't know what to do with him or her. Education is about society and parents, and the fact that we have cattle comes from society. The teacher gives knowledge, and the child chooses whether or not to take this knowledge," Kirpale said.

She reiterated that she was "satisfied with this scandal, because her rating is now better than that of the President.

The lyceum students themselves said that the scandal was probably started by the children, but that the principal also crossed the line. They also stated that this was the first time such an incident had occurred at the lyceum.

The Department of Humanitarian Policy of the Dnipro City Council has already reacted to the scandal, noting that the head of the institution probably demonstrated unacceptable behavior, using abnormal vocabulary and rudeness, communicating in Russian with students, which is unacceptable in a Ukrainian school.

"Such actions contradict the ethical standards of pedagogical activity and ignore the language policy, which provides for the use of the state language in all educational institutions. In addition, in a private school, where the founder is a private person, the responsibility for the activities of the institution lies with him or her, in accordance with the current legislation. According to the Resolution "On Approval of the Licensing Conditions for Conducting Educational Activities" and the Law "On Education", the founder or a person authorized by him/her is responsible for creating a safe educational environment and ensuring compliance with the legal provisions on the protection of children and their rights. In accordance with part four of Article 38 of the Law of Ukraine "On General Secondary Education," the principal is obliged to ensure the safety and comfort of students at school," the department said .