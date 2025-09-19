$41.250.05
The Ministry of Finance announced that the subsistence minimum will be revised
Exclusive
06:26 AM • 24014 views
Calm on a plate: what foods reduce anxiety and support the nervous system
September 18, 07:49 PM • 33841 views
IAEA demands Russia immediately de-occupy Zaporizhzhia NPP. 62 countries supported the resolution
September 18, 05:45 PM • 57737 views
Ukraine elected to governing bodies of Universal Postal Union: Russia and Belarus lost elections
September 18, 12:49 PM • 40586 views
Counteroffensive in the Donetsk direction: Defense Forces liberated 7 settlements, 9 more cleared of Russian presence
September 18, 10:41 AM • 49538 views
Deepstrike at 1400 km: SBU drones hit Gazprom plant in Bashkortostan - sources
Exclusive
September 18, 09:39 AM • 69087 views
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
September 18, 09:29 AM • 29003 views
MPs supported the creation of a Unified Information System for the Social Sphere: how it will function
September 18, 08:50 AM • 23685 views
Another region will receive humanitarian aid in the form of liquefied gas this season: what is known
Exclusive
September 18, 07:58 AM • 48709 views
Cybersecurity in Ukraine: new fraud schemes and how to protect yourself
Tags
Authors
Ig Nobel Prize 2025: painting cows like zebras, garlic-scented milk, and drunk bats

Kyiv • UNN

 • 84 views

The 35th Ig Nobel Prize ceremony took place in Boston, honoring 10 scientific studies that "first make you laugh, then make you think." Among the laureates were studies on the effect of alcohol on speech, painting cows to protect them from flies, and the effect of garlic on breast milk.

Ig Nobel Prize 2025: painting cows like zebras, garlic-scented milk, and drunk bats

The laureates of the "Ig Nobel Prize 2025" were announced in Boston. The editorial board of the humorous scientific journal Annals of Improbable Research presented these awards for the 35th time. The "Ig Nobel Prizes" are awarded for the most questionable achievements in various fields of science that "first make you laugh, and then make you think." This was reported by Ars Technica, writes UNN.

Details

The ceremony took place in the George Sherman Union ballroom at Boston University and was broadcast online.

This year, the "Ig Nobel" was awarded to 10 studies — from the physics of Italian cacio e pepe pasta and the "pizza-loving" preferences of African lizards to an experiment on painting cows like zebras to protect against fly bites. Among the laureates are also Israeli scientists

- the report says.

As AP notes, traditions were upheld: paper airplanes, a mini-opera about digestion (the evening's theme was "digestion"), a "cash prize" of 10 trillion Zimbabwean dollars, and this time also a stomach-shaped trophy and… a hand napkin.

2025 Laureates by Nomination

Peace Prize - Fritz Renner, Inge Kersbergen, Matt Field, Jessica Wertmann: a small amount of alcohol improves foreign language speech (an experiment with Dutch speakers evaluating the speech of German students).

Physics - Jacopo Bartalucci, Daniele Busciello, Matteo Ciarci, Alberto Cartizelli, Ivan Di Terlizzi, Fabrizio Olmeda, David Revignas, Vincenzo Scimmenti: the "phase behavior" of cacio e pepe sauce — the starch threshold and the "mozzarella phase" when the sauce clumps together were determined.

Biology - Tomoki Kojima and colleagues: cows painted like zebras are less attacked by flies and swat less — a practical, "pesticide-free" method of protection.

Pediatrics - Julia Menella, Gary Beauchamp: garlic in the mother's diet changes the smell of breast milk — and infants suckle longer.

Aviation - Francisco Sanchez, Mariana Melcon, Carmi Corin, Barry Pinshow: "don't drink and fly" - alcohol impairs flight and echolocation in fruit bats.

Nutrition - Daniel Dendy, Gabriel Segniagbeto, Roger Meek, Luca Luiselli: rainbow agamas (Agama agama) in Togo prefer four-cheese pizza, ignoring "four seasons."

Psychology - Marcin Zarzenkowski, Gilles Gignac: if a person is told that their intelligence is "above average," their self-perception of intelligence and manifestations of grandiose narcissism temporarily increase.

Literature - posthumously William Bean: for 35 years meticulously measured the growth rate of his own fingernails and toenails — and published the results.

Engineering Design - Vikash Kumar, Sarthak Mittal: how shoe odor affects the "user experience quality" of a shoe cabinet - an analysis of the problem and approaches to "deodorization" from a design perspective.

Chemistry - Rotem Naftalovich, Daniel Naftalovich, Frank Greenway: the idea of a "Teflon diet" — adding PTFE as a bulky but non-caloric filler to create a feeling of fullness (the FDA was not enthusiastic about the idea).

Reference

The "Ig Nobel Prizes" were founded in 1991 by editor Marc Abrahams. The motto is research that "first makes you laugh, and then makes you think." In 2025, the ceremony was held for the first time within the walls of Boston University.

Appeasement Policy Will Not Bring Trump a Nobel Peace Prize - Senator Blumenthal20.08.25, 05:28 • 92270 views

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Associated Press
United States