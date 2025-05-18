"If the fraud continues": pro-Russian candidate Simion has already called for protests due to the election results in Romania

Anti-Ukrainian far-right radical George Simion called on his supporters to take to the streets on Monday morning, May 19, to protest against the results of the vote during the second round of the Romanian presidential elections. This is reported by UNN with reference to the local publication HotNews.

It is noted that Simion's call came after he declared victory in the elections - despite exit polls that give victory to his opponent, Bucharest Mayor Nicusor Dan.

If the fraud continues, protest! National protests tomorrow morning if they try to steal the victory of the Romanian people - said Simion.

In turn, Dan noted that this is a victory not for him as a politician, but for the public. He promised that the revolution that many people want will take place, but by improving public services in Romania for every citizen.

"Our task is to fight for one Romania, not for two Romanias," Dan said.

Let us remind

According to the Avangarde exit poll, the pro-Western candidate, the current mayor of Bucharest, Nicusor Dan, won the second round of the Romanian presidential elections, with 54.9% of voters voting for him. His opponent, anti-Ukrainian far-right radical George Simion, was supported by 45.1% of Romanians.

