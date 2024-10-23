If NATO troops are deployed to Ukraine, Russia may get the most dangerous weapons from its warehouses - Lukashenko
Kyiv • UNN
The Belarusian dictator said that the deployment of NATO troops to Ukraine could provoke Russia to use the most dangerous weapons. lukashenko made the statement on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Kazan.
If NATO troops are deployed to Ukraine, Russia may get the most dangerous weapons from its warehouses. Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko said this on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Kazan, UNN reports with reference to BELTA.
Details
The Belarusian dictator made this statement in response to information about the alleged presence of North Korean troops on the side of Russia, which could be a pretext for the deployment of NATO troops to Ukraine.
"Most likely not. I don't believe in it. Because, having made this step, the Russians realize that there will be a reciprocal step. It is undesirable for Russia. Well, if they (Ukraine and the West - ed.) want to send NATO troops there, that's another war. Then the Russian military can get the most dangerous weapons from their warehouses," Lukashenko said.
