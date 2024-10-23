lukashenko talks about russia's desire to get "guarantees" from the West for peace in Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
lukashenko said that russia wants guarantees that Ukraine will not be rearmed after the ceasefire. He also assured that russia would not use nuclear weapons in belarus without the consent of the local authorities.
belarusian dictator lukashenko has assessed russia's statement about its desire to receive guarantees in the war with Ukraine. He said this to a BBC journalist, UNN reports.
Details
lukashenko said that russia and belarus believe that negotiations are needed to achieve peace. He added that russia wants guarantees that, having established a ceasefire, the partners "did not start bringing ammunition to Ukraine and rearming the Ukrainian army".
In addition, he noted that russia would never use the nuclear weapons it has in belarus without the consent of the local leadership.
Recall
The belarusian ministry of defense announced the start of preparations for the joint military exercises "west 2025" with russia. The aim is to test the combat readiness of the regional grouping of troops and their ability to perform joint tasks.
