IDF strike on humanitarian zone in Gaza kills at least 19 people

According to Palestinian sources, at least 19 people were killed in an Israeli strike on a humanitarian zone in the Gaza Strip. The Israeli military said it had attacked “a number of high-ranking Hamas terrorists,” BBC News reported and UNN reported.

The Israeli army has attacked a humanitarian zone in southern Gaza. At least 19 people were killed in the overnight Israeli strike, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.

It is indicated that the strike destroyed an area southwest of Khan Younis, where tents for displaced Palestinians were located. The attack left huge craters in the sand, the BBC reports.

The bombing was incredibly intense. People were thrown into the air. You cannot imagine the devastation - one of the IDPs told the British news service.

The IDF said that its aircraft attacked “a number of high-ranking Hamas terrorists” operating in the area.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that the Israeli military detained a UN convoy in the northern part of the Gaza Strip on suspicion of the presence of “suspected Palestinians.” The military intends to interrogate the suspects, the incident is not yet over.