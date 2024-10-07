IDF launches another air strike on Beirut

Today, October 7, the Israeli Defense Forces once again conducted an air strike on the Lebanese capital, Beirut. UNN reports this with reference to the IDF.

Initial report - The IDF is currently conducting a targeted strike in the area of Dahiya, a key Hezbollah terrorist stronghold. More details to follow - reported to the IDF at 15:55.

Israeli forces have recently carried out several air strikes on Beirut. On October 5, the Israeli Defense Forces reported the destruction of 440 Hezbollah members and 2,000 targets of the group in Lebanon. The IDF continues operations, pushing Hezbollah to the north and preparing for possible Hamas attacks.