"I will continue to ensure stability": Macron rejects opposition calls for resignation

French President Emmanuel Macron has rejected opposition calls for his resignation, insisting that he will remain in office to protect the country's stability, UNN reports with reference to The Guardian.

Details

"Never forget that the mandate given by the French people is to serve, serve and serve, to provide answers to the questions of ordinary French people and to do everything possible for France's independence," Macron told reporters in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.

"That's the only thing that matters. The rest is the government's business... I will continue to ensure stability," the French president emphasized.

French Parliament rejects initiative to impeach Macron

Macron also criticized his opponents, accusing them of fueling the current unrest. "Those political forces that worked to destabilize Prime Minister Lecornu are fully responsible for the feeling of disorder in France," he said.