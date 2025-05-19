"I don't want to get involved in something like that": Lucescu explained why he refused to come to Russia for the "Zenit" match

Former coach of Donetsk "Shakhtar" and Kyiv "Dynamo" Mircea Lucescu commented on the decision not to go to Russia for the match of legends of the Russian club "Zenit", which will take place on May 25, noting that he can come to Russia when peace comes. Lucescu said this in the podcast "Top Level", reports UNN.

Details

"I don't want to get involved in anything like that. I said I would come when there is peace. If there is no peace, I will not come," Lucescu commented on his decision not to go to Russia for the "Zenit" match.

He also noted that this was to some extent a sign of respect for Ukraine.

"I realized that it would cause a great resonance. As for Tymoshchuk, he is married to a Russian woman, he has children there. However, he played 140 matches (in fact 144 - ed.) for the national team of Ukraine," added Lucescu.

Former captain of the Ukrainian national football team Anatoliy Tymoshchuk has been notified of suspicion of financing the Russian Armed Forces

Recall

