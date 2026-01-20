I don't see a dead end yet: Zelenskyy on negotiations with the US

$43.180.08
01:28 PM • 310 views
Trump's Year: Triumphs, Failures, Chaos, and 'Quick Deals' Shattered by Reality
11:08 AM • 5610 views
I'm still here: Zelenskyy says he's not going to the Davos forum yet
11:00 AM • 15707 views
IAEA: Ukrainian power substations vital for nuclear safety were damaged amid a Russian attack today
09:39 AM • 17007 views
Russia changed tactics in attacking energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy instructed to inform the US and other partners and expects a government report on restoration timelines
Exclusive
09:21 AM • 19472 views
Law enforcement officers did not conduct searches at the home of Dnipro Mayor Filatov
08:19 AM • 19344 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with 'Zircon', 27 out of 34 missiles and 315 out of 339 drones neutralized
07:41 AM • 16894 views
White House has not yet scheduled Trump's meeting with Zelensky in Davos - Politico
January 19, 06:36 PM • 35978 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces hit a UAV warehouse in Luhansk region and oil facilities in Russia - General Staff
January 19, 05:12 PM • 66800 views
Trump urges Europe to focus on Russia's war against Ukraine, not Greenland
Exclusive
January 19, 04:20 PM • 51854 views
"Shaheds" as a weapon of terror: how Ukrainian air defense works and whether it is possible to close cities 100%
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Kyiv Metro changes train schedule due to difficult energy situationJanuary 20, 03:37 AM • 20848 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine showed the destruction of occupiers in the Kupyansk directionVideoJanuary 20, 04:30 AM • 15646 views
Enemy attacks Ukraine with cruise missiles: where the threat remainsJanuary 20, 05:10 AM • 35028 views
Several regions switched to emergency power outages - UkrenergoJanuary 20, 06:23 AM • 36798 views
Cyborgs stood their ground, but the concrete didn't: Ukraine honors the defenders of Donetsk AirportPhotoVideoJanuary 20, 07:20 AM • 28025 views
Publications
Trump's Year: Triumphs, Failures, Chaos, and 'Quick Deals' Shattered by Reality01:28 PM • 312 views
Save Odrex? The Ministry of Health has not made a decision for almost two weeks based on the results of the inspection of the scandalous clinic10:57 AM • 12546 views
Cyborgs stood their ground, but the concrete didn't: Ukraine honors the defenders of Donetsk AirportPhotoVideoJanuary 20, 07:20 AM • 28359 views
Trump opens a second front in Europe: the situation around Greenland escalatesJanuary 19, 02:58 PM • 65334 views
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
Exclusive
January 19, 11:57 AM • 71806 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Sybiha
Rustem Umerov
David Arakhamia
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Greenland
Dnipro
UNN Lite
"Mom's copy": Inna Miroshnychenko touchingly congratulated her son on his birthdayPhotoJanuary 19, 02:12 PM • 32095 views
Tina Karol's new TikTok song about "light," "warmth," and "goodness" was ridiculed onlinePhotoJanuary 19, 08:40 AM • 47558 views
Threads surpasses X in mobile app popularity - reportJanuary 19, 07:47 AM • 40377 views
Jennifer Lawrence said she lost a role in Tarantino's film because she "wasn't good enough"January 18, 03:14 AM • 44854 views
Macron appeared in sunglasses at a meeting at the Élysée PalaceVideoJanuary 17, 07:26 AM • 56747 views
Actual
Heating
Social network
Technology
MIM-104 Patriot
NASAMS

I don't see a dead end yet: Zelenskyy on negotiations with the US

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1500 views

President Zelenskyy stated that negotiations on ending the war are ongoing, and there is no dead end. He noted that contacts between the parties are constant, and negotiators are working on documents.

I don't see a dead end yet: Zelenskyy on negotiations with the US
Photo: t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that negotiations to end the war are ongoing, and there are no signs of a stalemate yet, reports UNN.

Details

I don't see a stalemate yet. They are working on documents. As I said, it's already a rather trivial phrase - the last mile and it's the most difficult. But, nevertheless, it's true. We have what we have 

- said Zelenskyy.

He noted that contacts between the parties are ongoing and are being conducted with the participation of several key negotiators.

I have spoken with Umerov several times, and he is in contact with Vitkoff, with Kushner, and I spoke with him in the evening, today at six in the morning. With Umerov at night, and they called together with Arakhamia. Now we are talking to you.. Budanov sent me an SMS, he wants to report something. Therefore, honestly, there is a lot of energy in communications, but a result is needed

- the President noted.

Recall

The head of the Ukrainian delegation at the peace talks, Rustem Umerov, reported on negotiations with European advisers in Davos and announced new meetings with partners on security guarantees, economic development, and the reconstruction of Ukraine.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in UkrainePoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Rustem Umerov
David Arakhamia
Davos
Kyrylo Budanov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine