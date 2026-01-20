I don't see a dead end yet: Zelenskyy on negotiations with the US

Photo: t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that negotiations to end the war are ongoing, and there are no signs of a stalemate yet, reports UNN.

Details

I don't see a stalemate yet. They are working on documents. As I said, it's already a rather trivial phrase - the last mile and it's the most difficult. But, nevertheless, it's true. We have what we have - said Zelenskyy.

He noted that contacts between the parties are ongoing and are being conducted with the participation of several key negotiators.

I have spoken with Umerov several times, and he is in contact with Vitkoff, with Kushner, and I spoke with him in the evening, today at six in the morning. With Umerov at night, and they called together with Arakhamia. Now we are talking to you.. Budanov sent me an SMS, he wants to report something. Therefore, honestly, there is a lot of energy in communications, but a result is needed - the President noted.

Recall

The head of the Ukrainian delegation at the peace talks, Rustem Umerov, reported on negotiations with European advisers in Davos and announced new meetings with partners on security guarantees, economic development, and the reconstruction of Ukraine.