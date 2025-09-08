“I believe this will add more motivation to the players”: Rebrov reacted to Russia’s strike on Sudakov’s home

The head coach of the Ukrainian national team, Serhiy Rebrov, reacted to the strike on the house where the national team's midfielder and Portuguese "Benfica" player Georgiy Sudakov lived, noting that this could add more motivation to the players in the match against Azerbaijan.

Rebrov stated this during a press conference on the eve of the 2026 World Cup qualifier match against the Azerbaijan national team, as reported by UNN.

Details

Unfortunately, we are all in such a situation. When I tell the players, it is very difficult for us to concentrate on the game, but everyone has relatives in Ukraine, everyone returns to Ukraine, everyone follows the events. Unfortunately, this happened to Georgiy. Earlier, it happened to other players when their relatives got into such situations. I believe that this will add more motivation to the players, we understand what country we are playing for. I am sure that all this will add motivation to our players, and tomorrow they will be more motivated - said Rebrov.

Recall

Midfielder of the Ukrainian national team and "Benfica" Georgiy Sudakov reported that his house in Kyiv was damaged as a result of a night missile and drone attack by Russia. The football player published a video of the destruction and sharply spoke out against the Russian occupiers.