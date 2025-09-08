$41.220.13
Rubrics
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
“I believe this will add more motivation to the players”: Rebrov reacted to Russia’s strike on Sudakov’s home

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4 views

Serhiy Rebrov commented on the strike on Heorhiy Sudakov's home. The coach believes this will add motivation to the Ukrainian national team players for the match against Azerbaijan.

“I believe this will add more motivation to the players”: Rebrov reacted to Russia’s strike on Sudakov’s home

The head coach of the Ukrainian national team, Serhiy Rebrov, reacted to the strike on the house where the national team's midfielder and Portuguese "Benfica" player Georgiy Sudakov lived, noting that this could add more motivation to the players in the match against Azerbaijan.

Rebrov stated this during a press conference on the eve of the 2026 World Cup qualifier match against the Azerbaijan national team, as reported by UNN

Details

Unfortunately, we are all in such a situation. When I tell the players, it is very difficult for us to concentrate on the game, but everyone has relatives in Ukraine, everyone returns to Ukraine, everyone follows the events. Unfortunately, this happened to Georgiy. Earlier, it happened to other players when their relatives got into such situations. I believe that this will add more motivation to the players, we understand what country we are playing for. I am sure that all this will add motivation to our players, and tomorrow they will be more motivated

- said Rebrov.

Recall

Midfielder of the Ukrainian national team and "Benfica" Georgiy Sudakov reported that his house in Kyiv was damaged as a result of a night missile and drone attack by Russia. The football player published a video of the destruction and sharply spoke out against the Russian occupiers. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in UkraineSports
Serhiy Rebrov
Azerbaijan
Ukraine
Kyiv