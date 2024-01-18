ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Hydrochloric acid leaks from a tanker truck on the road in Lviv region

In the Lviv region, hydrochloric acid leaked from a tanker truck. Rescuers collected the hazardous substance and put a bandage on the tanker.

In the Lviv region, a tanker carrying hydrochloric acid leaked on the road. According to the State Emergency Service, rescuers collected the hazardous substance, UNN reports.

Details

On the morning of January 18, on the Lviv-Ivano-Frankivsk highway near the village of Shpilchyna, Lviv district, a tanker truck without a tractor was spotted emitting steam.

Upon arrival of the rescuers at the scene, it turned out that on the Lviv-Bibrka-Rohatyn highway near the village of Zalissia, Lviv district, there was a tank with signs of leakage, which was carrying hydrochloric acid.

"The radiation, chemical and biological protection department was working to apply a bandage to eliminate the leakage of liquid from the tank. In addition, the fire and rescue department worked to create a water curtain as part of the gas and smoke protection service to settle the vapors," the statement said.

In order to safely remove the liquid from the damaged tanker, the owners were pumping the hazardous liquid into another tanker truck. Therefore, rescuers were on site throughout the process and ensured the safety of the pumping process. 

At 21:10, the work at the scene was completed.

Antonina Tumanova

