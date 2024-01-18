Hydrochloric acid leaks from a tanker truck on the road in Lviv region

In the Lviv region, a tanker carrying hydrochloric acid leaked on the road. According to the State Emergency Service, rescuers collected the hazardous substance, UNN reports.

Details

On the morning of January 18, on the Lviv-Ivano-Frankivsk highway near the village of Shpilchyna, Lviv district, a tanker truck without a tractor was spotted emitting steam.

Upon arrival of the rescuers at the scene, it turned out that on the Lviv-Bibrka-Rohatyn highway near the village of Zalissia, Lviv district, there was a tank with signs of leakage, which was carrying hydrochloric acid.

"The radiation, chemical and biological protection department was working to apply a bandage to eliminate the leakage of liquid from the tank. In addition, the fire and rescue department worked to create a water curtain as part of the gas and smoke protection service to settle the vapors," the statement said.

In order to safely remove the liquid from the damaged tanker, the owners were pumping the hazardous liquid into another tanker truck. Therefore, rescuers were on site throughout the process and ensured the safety of the pumping process.

At 21:10, the work at the scene was completed.