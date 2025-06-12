In Ukraine, sales of hybrid cars increased by 43% in May: Toyota RAV4 leads
In May, Ukrainians purchased over 3,000 hybrid cars, which is 43% more than last year. The most popular models are Toyota RAV4 among new cars and Toyota Prius among used cars.
In May, more than 3,000 hybrid passenger cars (HEV and PHEV) were registered in Ukraine. This is 43% more than in the same period last year, according to UNN with reference to the Telegram channel Ukrautoprom.
Details
Of all hybrids registered in May, 60% were new, compared to 55% a year ago.
Among new HEV cars (hybrids that do not need to be charged from the mains), Toyota RAV4 confidently holds the first place with 439 units. Next are Nissan Qashqai (91 units) and Audi Q8 (79 units).
In the segment of used hybrids with mileage, Toyota Prius is the leader (101 units). The top three also included Kia Niro (65 units) and Ford Fusion US (59 units).
Reference
HEV (Hybrid Electric Vehicle) is a hybrid car in which a gasoline engine is combined with an electric motor. Such a car does not need to be charged from a socket - the battery is replenished automatically while driving (recuperation, engine operation).
PHEV (Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle) - plug-in hybrid. It is also equipped with an electric motor and a gasoline engine, but the battery can be charged from the mains. These cars can travel tens of kilometers on electric power alone.
