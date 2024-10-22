Hurricane Oscar kills six people in Cuba
Kyiv • UNN
Hurricane Oscar in Cuba has caused at least six deaths and widespread destruction. The storm has weakened to a tropical storm, but the threat of flooding and landslides remains amid ongoing power outages.
At least six people were killed in Cuba as a result of Hurricane Oscar. This is reported by the US Hurricane Watch Center, UNN reports.
Details
The hurricane began on the island on Monday, but weakened to a tropical storm shortly after making landfall. Early on Tuesday morning, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel confirmed the information about the victims.
Serious destruction was recorded in the eastern province of Guantánamo, where the disaster caused significant damage to infrastructure. Despite the hurricane's weakening, the US Hurricane Watch warned of the risk of dangerous flooding and landslides caused by heavy rains.
In addition, a nationwide blackout continues in the country, which began on Friday due to a failure at the largest power plant. According to the city's power company, electricity has been restored to almost 90% of consumers in Havana, but many areas remain without power.
