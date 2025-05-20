Hungary announces discovery of two more alleged "Ukrainian spies": what is known

Hungarian special services announced the discovery of two more allegedly "Ukrainian spies" on the territory of the country. This was reported on the social network "X" by the State Secretary for Public Diplomacy and Public Relations Zoltán Kovács, reports UNN.

Details

According to Kovács, two allegedly "Ukrainian spies" were discovered by the Hungarian National Security Service.

Roland Ceber, an illegal employee of Ukrainian intelligence, established contacts with opposition figures; István Golló is under criminal investigation for espionage – said Kovács.

He added that Ceber organized meetings with political and military figures to influence Hungary's position on the Russian-Ukrainian war. At the same time, Golló, a citizen of Ukraine, according to Kovács, was looking for military and energy intelligence information related to Ukraine's military needs.

This activity is a classic influence operation aimed at discrediting Hungary internationally and putting pressure on the government to change its policy towards Ukraine. – the message says.

Let's remind

Recently, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán stated about an unprecedented intelligence operation by Ukrainian special services against his country. He said that Ukraine allegedly launched a targeted smear campaign against Hungary.

According to Orbán, this is allegedly done in order to prevent a referendum on Ukraine's membership in the European Union.

Hungarian media also reported on the downing of an alleged Ukrainian UAV on the border. But the Hungarian Ministry of Defense denied this information.