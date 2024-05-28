Humanitarian aid trucks arrive in Gaza but cannot be delivered - Reuters

More than 100 trucks of humanitarian aid have been delivered to the Gaza Strip after an agreement to reroute aid through the Kerem Shalom border crossing, but the supplies have not been distributed due to the ongoing Israeli attack, sources told Reuters, UNN reports .

Details

It is noted that the supplies are urgently needed, as little aid has reached southern Gaza since May 6, when Israel took control of the Palestinian side of the Rafah border crossing, about 3.5 km from Kerem Shalom and the main entry point to Gaza for humanitarian and commercial supplies.

This humanitarian influx into southern Gaza is the largest since the start of the IDF operation in Rafah three weeks ago.

