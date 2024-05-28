Humanitarian aid trucks arrive in Gaza but cannot be delivered - Reuters

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary
March 1, 08:56 AM

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked
March 1, 09:59 AM

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House
March 1, 10:44 AM

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known
March 1, 11:06 AM

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'
12:32 PM

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication
05:32 PM

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus
04:47 PM

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known
March 1, 11:06 AM

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 106022 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary
March 1, 08:56 AM

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 110253 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 158453 views
Humanitarian aid trucks arrive in Gaza but cannot be delivered - Reuters

Humanitarian aid trucks arrive in Gaza but cannot be delivered - Reuters

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22800 views

More than 100 trucks with humanitarian aid arrived in Gaza, but due to constant Israeli shelling, they were unable to distribute the goods.

More than 100 trucks of humanitarian aid have been delivered to the Gaza Strip after an agreement to reroute aid through the Kerem Shalom border crossing, but the supplies have not been distributed due to the ongoing Israeli attack, sources told Reuters, UNN reports .

Details

It is noted that the supplies are urgently needed, as little aid has reached southern Gaza since May 6, when Israel took control of the Palestinian side of the Rafah border crossing, about 3.5 km from Kerem Shalom and the main entry point to Gaza for humanitarian and commercial supplies.

This humanitarian influx into southern Gaza is the largest since the start of the IDF operation in Rafah three weeks ago.

An exchange of fire between Israeli and Egyptian troops takes place near the Rafah border crossing: an Egyptian soldier is killed27.05.24, 20:19 • 24055 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyWarNews of the World
reutersReuters
israel-defense-forcesIsrael Defense Forces
sektor-hazaGaza Strip

